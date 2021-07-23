Royal Limo in Vancouver Is Back in Business with New Safety Protocols

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/23/2021 --For more than a year, the pandemic that shall not be named took its toll on businesses. Restaurants, bars, clubs, and much more grind to a halt in the name of safety—and with that there wasn't much need for a limo in Vancouver. But all bad things come to an end, and Royal Limo is back--along with a whole bunch of Vancouver businesses—and new safety protocols in place. For more, go to https://www.royallimo.ca/royal-limos-is-back-in-business/



It's an exciting time. The air feels a bit fresher, and there's a sense of hope around the city. It's time for weddings, receptions, engagements, and life celebrations of all kinds. After the long hiatus, why not celebrate the next event in style? Hiring a limo in Vancouver makes for a stylish drop off and pick up— and no parking necessary!



Of course, the excellent staff at Royal Limo are working hard to keep everyone safe and have implemented safety protocols to protect patrons and team members.



Royal Limo in Vancouver Enacts Superior Protocols for Passenger Safety



All staff members are screened prior to the start of a shift. Any driver of Royal Limo Vancouver exhibiting fever or pandemic-like symptoms must get tested before resuming their role as a driver. Strict sanitization and hand-washing protocols are in effect for all team members—and any personals that need to be loaded will be handled using a pair of fresh gloves.



For patrons, all drivers will be masked. The driver will briefly ask questions to screen passengers for safety—and all SUV limos will be sanitized thoroughly in between clients.



Passengers will also be provided with complimentary safety care package that includes gloves, hand sanitizer and a disposable face if requested. Drivers will keep vehicle partitions closed to minimize contact and maximize safety.



Safety and style has always been the motto at Royal Limo in Vancouver, and the line of luxe SUVs is ready provide a stylish chauffeur services to celebrate grad parties, weddings, engagements, birthday parties, and life milestones of all kinds.



All limos in the fleet come equipped with high-tech lighting and sound system and are operated by friendly and professional drivers. Decorations and customizable extras can be added on to personalize an event. Reserve today.



Call Royal Limo in Vancouver and get ready to celebrate in style. Contact us or call 604-727-0950.



About Royal Limo

Royal Limo in Vancouver is a limo rental service that proudly offers affordable luxury transportation, featuring the very latest makes and models in the industry. Their fleet includes SUVs as well party buses that can cater to events across Greater Vancouver, Whistler, and the Fraser Valley.



For more information, visit: or call 604-727-0950.



