Royal Protection Plan Reviews to Begin Offering Online Quotes

Ocean, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/20/2017 --Royal Protection Plan's CEO, Michael Shaftel, has announced the company will begin offering quotes to clients via their online portal. The move comes as the company attempts to invest in stream-lining their automotive service plan offerings. The company, which is currently based in New Jersey, has been a long-term provider of automotive services plans that allow consumers ex-tended protection against costly expenditure on major components of their cars.



Royal Protection Plan clients will now be able to receive a free quote for a service agreement by inputing their details on the company's home page. The free online quote initiative comes at a time when the service plan industry is becoming increasingly automated. CEO Michael Shaftel spoke out regarding the announcement, "We have seen an opportunity to reduce costs and increase sav-ings that can be passed on directly to the consumer. Our new online quote capabilities will allow our customers to receive a quote quickly and with minimal hassle. We hope this initiative will have a positive effect on our customer engagement, and allow potential clients to escape the traditional stress associated with assessing service agreement quotes".



Royal Protection Plan currently offers their clients a range of different service agreements that pro-vide for a host of different service requirements. At present, the company offers four different cov-erage plans: Select Coverage, Engine Coverage, Powertrain Coverage, and Enhanced Powertrain Coverage. The company's range of plans also come with additional benefits including free car rental, roadside assistance, and trip interruption protection.



The firm's new business model aims to allow continued low-cost service agreements to be provid-ed to their customers.



If you would like any additional information on Royal Protection Plan or the services that they offer, please visit their URL at http://www.royalprotectionplan.com/. In addition, if you'd like to speak to a customer service representative you can contact the agency at 866-288-6212.