Royal Vancouver Limo: Christmas Special

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/18/2018 --Christmas is only 2 weeks away but it is not too late to start shopping. Most shopping malls and plazas in the lower mainland have extended opening hours and will be open over the weekend. In Vancouver, the place to shop and get some sightseeing done at the same time is the downtown area. Almost every street in the downtown has a vast number of selections; in addition, there are many brand name stores within the vicinity.



For those looking for the perfect gift, high end designer labels can be found in many stores located in Gastown. Another place with exotic brands but much smaller boutiques is South Granville, while Main Street has many arts and crafts stores to suit any budget.



Those seeking a one-shop stop may wish to go to Nordstroms, Holt Renfrew or Hudson Bay Company. Each of these department stores offers something unique. And after all that shopping, there are many dining options available to refuel.



For the outdoor enthusiast who is planning an outdoor hike and ski trip, Mountain Equipment Coop has everything that one possible need.



Within a few minutes of the downtown is Vancouver's famous Chinatown which is a paradise for foodies. From all types of kitchen gadgets to the latest fondue, there are plenty of options for the perfect gift. Another great place to shop is the Pacific Center which offers an exciting indoor experience, away from the wind and rain. Familiar brand names located here include Michael Kors, The Gap, Hollister, Guess and Coach to name just a few.



Just a short distance away is Vancouver's 2nd largest shopping centre, Park Royal. Here you will get a unique experience of an outdoor village plays an indoor mall, with dozens of boutiques and gift shops.



Vancouver may be a Mecca for shopping but the city is small and congested. Traffic woes are common and parking is in short supply. Whatever parking is available is in short supply and expensive.



