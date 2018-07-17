Royal Vancouver Limo Service: Summer Special

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/17/2018 --Royal Vancouver Limo Services is a licensed limousine service that offers transportation services in and around Vancouver and Richmond, West Vancouver, Burnaby, New Westminster, Surrey, Langley, White Rock, Abbotsford, Delta, Coquitlam, Maple Ridge, Port Moody, and Mission.



Summer is usually a busy time in Vancouver for both locals and tourists. The great weather and splendid outdoors usually results in thousands of tourists coming to the Lower Mainland every year. With summer offering many outdoor activities, the roads in the lower mainland are more congested than ever.



Vancouver is also a relatively small city where parking is at a premium. To ensure that tourists and locals can get to their destination safely and on time Vancouver Limo Service is offering discounted luxury travel for the summer. The company is running services 24/7 with a wide range of luxury limos that include SUVs, sedans and the stretch limos. However, because of the demand, pre booking the limo is highly recommended.



For tourists, renting is an option in Vancouver, but many downtown hotels charge extra for daily parking and the garages are prohibitively expensive. For tourists a better option is taking a limousine service which offers comparable rates to a taxi- but the former offers a number of amenities plus you get to travel in comfort and style.



Some of the outdoor activities taking place in the lower mainland include the Canadian freestyle Kiteboarding championship in Squamish, The Harrison festival of the arts in Harrison Hot springs and the Tour de Delta. Other family-based activities include the Carnaval del Sol, FVDED in the Park and Circo Osorio Circus.



Royal Limo Vancouver is offering extra special discounts for the entire month of July for the public who attend these events. The company has leased additional luxury sedans and hired experienced chauffeurs. The latest limos come fully equipped with GPS tracking to allow the driver to know the traffic conditions ahead of time and avoid delays.



