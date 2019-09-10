Mt Laurel Township, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/10/2019 --Royal Wholesale is going to be a part of the 140th edition of the Philadelphia National Candy, Gift & Gourmet Show on September 8th to September 10th, 2019 at the Hershey Lodge.



As the premier show for those seeking retail, wholesale and manufacturing solutions within the Specialty Confectionery Industry, the Philadelphia National Candy, Gift & Gourmet Show is the place for retailers to get a first-hand look at breaking trends, new introductions, and the latest offerings in every category.



It's all here - from candy, chocolate and gourmet specialties to candy-making equipment, packaging, and more. And, don't miss a seminar line-up led by the Who's Who of confectionery professionals. Be sure to stop by and visit Royal Wholesale at booth #612 to see our sweet display of Merckens, Peter's, Wilbur, Blommer, and Guittard chocolate, candies, confectionery ingredients, and toppings, and much more!



Royal Wholesale is proud to be appearing at the event with other esteemed guests and retailers to contribute to the growth of the candy industry. As a veteran of the candy industry since 1990, Royal Wholesale has had one goal - to be the best distributor on the web. With the help of the 140th Philadelphia National Candy, Gift & Gourmet Show, we hope to enhance our tradition of excellence.



The Benefits Of Attending The Philly Candy Show



For retailers and wholesalers, as well as those looking for manufacturing products, there is a range of benefits for attending the Philly Candy Show.



Networking



Thanks to the experts like Royal Wholesale that attend the event, there is an exclusive opportunity to network with industry professionals. As a result, you'll get the chance to make contacts experienced candy makers and distributors and pick their brains first-hand.



Trends



All of the latest trends are on show, so you can see what is popular and if it will benefit your bottom line. Don't worry about the competition because they are all here and open to talking about new ideas.



Contribution



You'll be contributing to the betterment of the industry for the sake of your company and your customers. Sharing ideas, training employees, and spotting new developments all add to the customer/company experience.



Why Choose Royal Wholesale?



They will be lots of suppliers at the event, so why stop by booth #612?



Value



We have excellent manufacturer connections with a high sales volume. As a result, Royal Wholesale can negotiate the best prices and offer them to the customers - you.



Selection



Whether it's candy, gummy bears or licorice, we have a massive selection of products to choose from in a variety of flavors, sourced from the best brands on the market. Plus, you'll never have to worry about missing out because our stock is dynamic, meaning we replenish everything before it runs out.



Experience



We have been in the industry for over 25 years and know the market better than anyone. Because our CEO is a former candy store owner, we understand your needs and how an excellent wholesaler meets them regularly.



To find out more about Royal Wholesale and why you should stop by our booth on September 8th.