Royalista Offers Royalists over the World the Latest Royal News

Copenhagen, Denmark -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/02/2014 --The idea behind Royalista is to create a place where people and journalists can contribute to the creation of unique content on the same terms. Royalista users are also allowed to create their own profile pages and blogs.



As the manager of Royalista, Preben Petersen says: “We want to combine professional journalism with the content that savvy users can contribute with. The goal is to create a community for all those interested in the royals”.



He continues by highlighting another one of the principles behind Royalista: “In a time, when the royal families are more important role models than ever before and inspire millions within areas such as fashion, sport and charity, we find it the right time to launch a product, which unites all the royals and everything about them in one place.”



Royalista was launched this week and even though it is a quite new startup, the people behind it have more than 7 decades of experience with reporting news regarding royal families and their members. The collaboration between Aller Media and BILLED-BLADET is what makes Royalista possible. Aller Media is known as a leading media group operating in Northern Europe while BILLED-BLADET is Denmark’s most preferred source for accurate royal news.



Royalista’s objective is to unite royal fans by providing them with all the information and latest news about the world’s royal families in one place. They can actively communicate with each other and rate their favorite stories.



Visitors will be also pleased by the very modernistic web design and extremely user-friendly website navigation. Royalista makes it easier for people to find the news they want to see thanks to the many different categories in the menu. Royalists can now look for news regarding a specific member of a royal family or sort their articles using the other categories.



Royalista is currently available in Danish and English at royalista.com, but there are plans for the integration of more languages in the near future. The plans for development also include the integration of new features such as gamification and premium content only available to users who opt for paid membership.



About Royalista

Royalista.com is new community created especially for people interested in the lifestyle of royal families all over the world. On the website you will find news and other interesting information about pretty much every royal family. Need something good to read? Head to Royalista.com