RPC Photonics Announces Volume Order for Engineered Diffuser for 3D Sensing

Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/06/2017 --RPC Photonics today announced a large-volume order for Engineered Diffusers™ for a VCSEL-based, Time-of-Flight (ToF) 3D Sensing application from a Fortune 50 company. RPC Photonics' Engineered Diffusers™ provides uniform illumination with high efficiency in a custom-designed solution.



G. Michael Morris, founder and CEO of RPC Photonics said "Our customers come to us for solutions to their most critical optical design challenges. In this case, we were able to provide our customer with a design that met all of their needs in a cost effective manner." As a result of this engagement and many others, RPC Photonics is embarking on a significant capacity expansion to meet the needs of the rapidly growing 3D-sensing market.



RPC Photonics has developed solutions for both ToF and Structured Light 3D sensing to address a broad number of product applications and holds a number of fundamental patents in the fields of micro-optics and laser beam shaping.



RPC Photonics, Inc. is a privately held C-Corporation located at 330 Clay Road, Rochester, New York 14623 USA.



Phone: 585-272-2840

Website: https://www.rpcphotonics.com



Company Contacts:

Dr. G. Michael Morris, Chief Executive Officer, email: morris@RPCphotonics.com

Dr. Stephen Chakmakjian, President, email: Schak@RPCphotonics.com

Dr. Tasso Sales, Chief Technology Officer, email: Tasso@RPCphotonics.com



https://www.rpcphotonics.com