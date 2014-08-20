RPS Internet Solutions, LLC Launches Website Featuring Quality Leather Motorcycle Gear

Escondido, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/20/2014 --Russell P. Shubert Sr. is excited to announce the creation and launch of his new website venture, http://www.ApparelInLeather.com. The website carries men’s and ladies’ motorcycle jackets, vests, chaps, gloves, and accessories. Shubert was inspired to start his website by his desire to provide good looking leather products that motorcyclists could use to protect themselves while on the road. His website carries leather products at low prices that make safety and fashion gear more readily available to the average person.



There are many high quality products featured within the merchandise of ApparelInLeather.com. The website offers items including his and hers motorcycle jackets and vests, biker leather pants, ladies’ biker chaps, leather gloves, men’s bomber jackets, zipper pulls, patches for vests and jackets, and much more. In the future, Shubert is considering adding helmets, leather boots, and other motorcycle safety gear. By updating the products available on his site, he hopes to have customers return to get more of the motorcycle gear that they need.



Offering products at an extremely discounted price is of the utmost importance to Shubert concerning ApparelInLeather.com. After seeing many other sites selling similar products at high markups, Shubert wanted to make sure that his website always offered the best prices so that customers did not have to pay large sums of money just to get the motorcycle gear that they wanted and needed. He plans to always keep the prices on his website affordable to the average person.



To complement the main website, Shubert will also be launching a blog located at http://www.LeatherApparelBlog.com. The blog will cover topics related to motorcycle gear and motorcycle riding. Shubert plans to write about motorcycle safety, protective motorcycle equipment, motorcycle clubs and groups, where to go on your motorcycle, and some motorcycle history. The goal of the blog will be to provide motorcyclists with information to help them make good purchasing decisions when it comes to buying motorcycle gear.



About ApparelInLeather.com

ApparelInLeather.com, a division of RPS Internet Solutions, LLC, is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Russell P. Shubert Sr.



Russell P. Shubert Sr.

http://www.ApparelInLeather.com

619-948-6509



iePlexus, Inc.

http://www.iePlexus.com