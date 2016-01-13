R&R Worldwide, LLC Launches Website Offering Quality Adult Toys and Accessories

El Paso, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/13/2016 --Roberto Tohme is pleased to announce the creation and launch of his new website venture, http://www.OurSecretDesires.com. The website offers a broad range of quality adult toys and accessories including lubricants, role play costumes, fetish toys, vibrators, and much more. The website focuses on the idea that everyone has some kind of secret fantasy that they want to fulfill. Tohme was inspired to start his website by his desire to provide customers with quality merchandise that they can use to help them fulfill whatever secret fantasies they might have.



There are many excellent adult toys and accessories available within the merchandise of OurSecretDesires.com. The website offers products including edible body lotion, French ticklers, sex toy cleaner, vibrating panties, anal toys, water based sex lubricants, sexy lingerie, vaginal tightening gel, fetish toys, massage oil, penis pumps, vibrators and dildos, sex dolls, blindfolds, and much more. In the future, Tohme plans to continue adding new products to the current line up to ensure that there are a wide selection of items that are available to match anyone's fantasies.



Providing a website where people are able to feel more comfortable about their secret desires is very important to Tohme. He wants customers to be able to easily move through the website to find the items that they are looking for. Since OurSecretDesires.com is broken into smaller categories, customers can more easily find the items they are looking for without having to look at many unrelated items. Customers are able to ask questions freely and get the information that they need about products before they purchase them due to the superior customer service offered by the company. To provide a secure space for customers to shop for the items they need to make their secret desires possible, Tohme assures that all customer information is held strictly confidential by R&R Worldwide, LLC and won't be shared outside of the company.



In addition to the main website, Tohme will also be launching a blog located at http://www.SexToyShopBlog.com. The blog will cover topics that relate to adult toys and accessories. Tohme will be writing about different fantasies and desires that people might have, how the different items offered on the website can help people achieve certain fantasies, and what different products customers might want to purchase for different fantasies. He will be open to general chat about sex toys and encourages customers to use the blog as a place where they can ask questions and post comments. The purpose of the blog is to foster a connection between the customers and Tohme so that they are able to get the information that they need to fulfill their secret desires.



About OurSecretDesires.com

OurSecretDesires.com, a division of R&R Worldwide, LLC, is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Roberto Tohme.



Roberto Tohme

http://www.OurSecretDesires.com

(915) 500-5353



