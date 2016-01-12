Rsa Marketing Earns Platinum Partnership with Lead Forensics

Wichita, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/12/2016 --Today, RSA Marketing announced that it has joined Lead Forensics as a Certified Platinum Partner. Lead Forensics, the UK's No.1 lead generation platform, works alongside its Partners to grow their businesses through its software, marketing services and sales support.



Of the announcement, Lead Forensics Partnership Manager Chris Murray said, "We are happy to welcome RSA Marketing to our Lead Forensics' Partner Program. Their exciting, welcoming, and state-of-the-art approach to online marketing makes them a company we are happy to have aboard our partner program!"



In addition to its new Platinum Partnership with Lead Forensics, RSA Marketing is also a Google Partner Agency and Qualtrics Partner Agency. The firm has an expanding niche in offering exclusive online marketing technologies to clients.



Lead Forensics is a B2B lead generation sales tool that works with a company's web site. Once installed, the application identifies companies on the site in real time. The application provides the company name and complete contact information, along with information on the pages visited, how many times they visited, the company's size, their website address and more. This information can be automatically emailed, in real time, to any member on a sales team as programmed. And, it integrates with common CRM programs like Salesforce.



"New online marketing technologies like Lead Forensics are game-changers," says Mike Snyder, partner with RSA Marketing. "We have a defined vision and process that identifies the best of these emerging technologies that can be leveraged by our clients for an unfair advantage in their marketing and sales programs."



For more information and to view a video about how this lead generation technology works, visit lead-generation.leadforensics.com/rsamarketing.



About RSA Marketing

RSA Marketing is an entrepreneurial firm serving entrepreneurially-minded clients from a diversity of industries. Clients work with RSA to gain an unfair advantage in their marketing and sales programs. Clients typically subscribe to RSA's Outsourced Marketing Department program at a flat monthly fee or on a by-project basis. RSA delivers marketing services through an expanding brand family, including Hydraulic Studio (commercial/industrial imagery), Air Capital Drone Co. (aerial drone video) and Hydraulic Online (websites and online marketing services). RSA also specializes in sourcing and delivering new marketing technologies.



RSA Marketing is a Google Partner Agency, Qualtrics Partner, Lead Forensics Platinum Partner and an Inc. 5000 company.



For more information, visit rsaconnect.com.



About Lead Forensics

Lead Forensics is the UK's No 1 Lead Generation software. Today, our customers use Lead Forensics software to transform the way they approach customers visiting their website. The Lead Forensics lead generation solution is a cutting edge technology that enables businesses to maximize the value of every visit to their website. Lead Forensics is headquartered in Portsmouth, England with offices also located in Atlanta, GA. Learn more at http://www.leadforensics.com.