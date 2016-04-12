RSA Marketing Services & 360Ideas Merge to Meet Growing Demand for Marketing Services & Technologies

Wichita, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/12/2016 --Two of the fastest growing marketing firms in Kansas, RSA Marketing Services and 360Ideas, have merged to create a new regional powerhouse in marketing services. The new company, RSM Marketing Services, employs more than 40 professionals in Wichita. Outside of Wichita, the new company has strong footholds in Kansas City, Oklahoma City and Dallas.



The 360Wichita.com and 360Ideas brands will continue under RSM Marketing, as well as the Hydraulic Studio and Air Capital Drone Company brands.



"James Mock and the 360 team have developed digital marketing platforms and online marketing expertise that is unmatched in the region." said Bruce Rowley, one of three Managing Partners at RSM Marketing Services. "Meanwhile, RSA has built substantial marketing management, video production and marketing technology capabilities. Together, RSM Marketing will provide truly the broadest range of integrated marketing services and technologies that companies of all sizes require."



RSM Marketing is a Google Partner Agency, Qualtrics Silver Partner and Lead Forensics Platinum Partner. The company provides comprehensive marketing resources in website development, online marketing, mobile marketing, mobile apps, video production, social media marketing as well as traditional marketing planning, advertising strategy, design, copywriting and media planning and buying.



"There's an online marketing revolution in data and technologies occurring right now that companies need for an unfair advantage with their competitors," said Mike Snyder, a Managing Partner at RSM Marketing Services. "RSA Marketing and 360Ideas, two companies of equal size and growth, have been on parallel paths researching and deploying new capabilities, including an outsourced marketing model. As one company, RSM Marketing will accelerate synthesizing this crescendo of change for our clients' optimal benefits."



Bruce Rowley, Caroline Rowley, James Mock, Mike Snyder and Nicole Graszl form the executive leadership team of the new firm.



In addition to its marketing technology partnerships, RSM Marketing Services offers the largest team of Google certified internet marketing specialists in the region and owns proprietary online marketing tools 360Directories, 360Wichita.com, online healthcare registration sites ERCheckIn.com and UrgentCareCheckIn.com, and Secure Client Forms.



"RSA's innovation in account service structure and marketing technologies along with it's commercial/industrial imagery capabilities perfectly complements the 360 companies," said James Mock. "This merger allows the combined company to stay ahead of the innovation curve happening in marketing services, invest capital in new technologies, and serve expanding clients in their diversified Midwest markets."



Both RSA Marketing Services and 360Ideas work with entrepreneurial-minded companies of all industries to achieve breakthrough business results from strategic and consistent marketing. The company's more publicly-visible work includes campaigns for Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, Wesley Medical Center, Equity Bank, Reddi Industries and Scholfield Honda.



The combined company will be based in the RSA Marketing Services building in the Commerce Arts District when development of 3,000 sq. ft. of adjacent space is completed later this summer.



Terms of the merger remain private. For more information, visit RSMconnect.com.



About RSA Marketing Services

RSA specializes in providing an Outsourced Marketing Department model to companies seeking streamlined, total management of their marketing. Founded in 2010, RSA was listed as #3 in the 2015 Wichita Business Journal Book of Lists for Advertising Agencies and was #2,089 in the 2015 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing, private companies in America. In addition to its core marketing services business, RSA owns and operates Hydraulic Studios, Air Capital Drone Company, ER Check In and Urgent Care Check In. RSA employs 21. More at RSAconnect.com.



About 360Ideas

Founded in 1999, 360Ideas specializes in web design, custom application development, internet marketing and mobile apps. 360Ideas operates 360Wichita.com, the popular community and directory site. The company also owns 360Directories, a turnkey website and directory platform operated in 30 cities nationally by media companies, municipal and civic organizations, membership websites, and industry directories. The company also owns and markets the proprietary online tools Secure Client Forms, QuoteBrite Mobile Estimates and the LeadNotify mobile app. 360Ideas employs 20. More at 360Ideas.com.