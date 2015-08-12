RSA Marketing Services Lands in Top Half of 2015 Inc. 5000 Rankings

Wichita, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/12/2015 --Today, Inc. Magazine ranked Wichita-based RSA Marketing Services at 2,089 on its 34th annual Inc. 5000, an exclusive ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies.



Founded in 2010, RSA has developed many of the most effective and visible marketing campaigns in the region, including work for Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, Wesley Medical Center, Equity Bank and many others. RSA was listed as #2 on the 2014 Wichita Business Journal Book of Lists for Advertising Agencies and offers the most comprehensive range of in-house produced marketing tools in the region.



"Our growth is directly tied to the growth of our clients," said RSA CEO Bruce Rowley. "We work with entrepreneurial-minded companies of all sizes, but with one thing in common -- the desire for breakthrough business growth through superior marketing strategy, produced efficiently and delivered consistently across a wide range of marketing tactics."



In 2015, 33 Kansas-based companies made the list, five of those companies are based in Wichita. This is slightly below 2014, when 36 Kansas companies made the list, with six based in Wichita.



The list is the most comprehensive look at the most important segment of the economy — America's independent entrepreneurs. Companies such as Yelp, Pandora, Timberland, Dell, Domino's Pizza, LinkedIn and Zillow gained early exposure as members of the Inc. 5000.



The 2015 Inc. 5000 is the most competitive crop in the list's history. The average company on the list achieved a mind-boggling three-year growth of 490%. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue is $205 billion, generating 647,000 jobs over the past three years. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region and other criteria, can be found at inc.com/inc5000.



"The story of this year's Inc. 5000 is the story of great leadership. In an incredibly competitive business landscape, it takes something extraordinary to take your company to the top," says Inc. President and Editor-In-Chief Eric Schurenberg. "You have to remember that the average company on the Inc. 5000 grew nearly six-fold since 2012. Business owners don't achieve that kind of success by accident."



About RSA Marketing Services

RSA Marketing Services works with entrepreneurial-minded companies of all sizes to achieve breakthrough business results through strategic and consistent marketing efforts. RSA offers the most comprehensive range of in-house produced marketing tools in the region and delivers these services with a flat-rate monthly subscription that enables clients to consistently and efficiently develop and execute a full range of marketing communications. A key RSA advantage is the ability to produce many tactics in-house, such as video production, photography, and web development and design. RSA is also a Google Partner certified in online marketing such as search advertising, display advertising and analytics. This provides clients with greater cost efficiencies and flexibility.



For more information, visit rsaconnect.com



About the Inc. 5000 Methodology

The 2015 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2011 to 2014. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2011. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent (not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies) as of December 31, 2014. Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired. The minimum revenue required for 2011 is $100,000; the minimum for 2014 is $2 million.



The entire list can be found at inc.com/5000



The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list of the nation's most successful private companies has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success.



