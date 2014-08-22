RSA Marketing to Anchor 7,000 Sq. Ft. Building Facing INTRUST Bank Arena

Wichita, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/22/2014 --RSA Marketing is partnering with TransPacific Properties to develop a new headquarters for the marketing services firm at 400 S. Commerce in October. Located at Waterman and Commerce, the 7,000 Sq. Ft. building faces INTRUST Bank Arena and is currently partially occupied by Big Rick’s Sauces. When completed, RSA Marketing will occupy 4,200 sq. ft. of Class A office space and 800 sq. ft. on the Northwest corner of the building facing the Arena will be leased as retail space. Construction is scheduled to begin immediately, Ink Construction will serve as General Contractor on the project.



“This project further contributes to the expanding redevelopment of downtown Wichita.” Said Bruce Rowley, CEO of RSA Marketing Services. “We’re excited to bring more than two dozen full­time jobs into the area and our staff is excited to be able to work in the midst of so many exciting new developments in the area.”



“This represents an exciting new chapter in the development of Commerce Arts District and the Arena area.” said Alan Banta, President of Transpacific Properties. “Developing this multi­use building together with RSA Marketing brings a creative flair that fits the area perfectly.”



When completed, the building entrance will face the Arena with a large deck and windows. Inside, the building will feature an open workspace where RSA staff work at large tables. The space will utilize converted shipping containers to create private rooms for meetings or quiet space to work. “The open format gives us maximum flexibility and efficiency to meet our constantly shifting team structures.” said Bruce Rowley, CEO of RSA Marketing Services. “The shipping containers are a great example of creative repurposing and also feel right at home in this former warehouse and in the Commerce Arts District as a whole.”



The new look of the location planned by RSA Marketing will continue a positive trend for the Arts District while providing an exciting new neighbor for Big Rick’s. “We are very excited to have a new neighbor, especially one with the exceptional reputation enjoyed by RSA. Big Rick’s is looking forward to better access from Waterman street and the paved parking that will be part of this overall project.” Said Dennis Rees, one of Big Rick’s owners.



About RSA Marketing

Founded in 2010, RSA Marketing is the fastest growing marketing services firm in Kansas, propelled by high­growth clients, an expansion of in­house services and an aggressive business development program. RSA Marketing employs 24 professionals developing marketing strategies and plans and executing a wide variety of marketing services for clients including Wesley Medical Center, Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, Equity Bank, Hinkle Law Firm, GreenAcres Markets, The City of Wichita, The Coleman Company and Great Plains Industries.



RSA’s expanded service offerings include Hydraulic Studios and Hydraulic Networks. Hydraulic Studios produces a wide range of video andm photography work to meet the increasing demand for video as effective online content. Hydraulic Networks provides a wide range of digital marketing solutions including website design and development, online advertising, online content marketing development and distribution and re­licensing of software to optimize online marketing performance such as Site Intercept from Qualtrics and HubSpot.



RSA is a Google Partner Agency and the only firm in the region with staff certified for both Google Search Advertising and Display Advertising.



More information about RSA Marketing can be found at http://www.rsaconnect.com