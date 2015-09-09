Port Richey, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/09/2015 --Retail Solutions Advisors, LLC (RSA) is excited to announce that it has been named the exclusive leasing agent of The Piers Shopping Center in Port Richey. Retail Solutions Advisors will apply their extensive experience in commercial retail leasing to take over all leasing activity for the complex going forward. Their goal is to place businesses that meet local demand in the complex and increase traffic to existing big box stores. The Piers is strategically located in a busy area along Highway 19 with traffic counts of 58,000 per day, making it an ideal storefront for any retail business. In-demand anchors including Toys 'R Us, hhgregg, and Burlington Coat Factory fill three of the big box spaces in the center, while spaces ranging from 21,245 to 38,689 square feet are currently available for lease for retail business looking for big exposure and knowledgeable property management. Possible uses for retail boxes at The Piers include family entertainment centers, fitness facilities and shoe/apparel stores.



About Port Richey

Port Richey is a bedroom community of the Tampa-St. Petersberg-Clearwater, Florida metropolitan area located in Pasco County. Local shopping malls and retail stores provide residents with a means to shop in a relaxing setting without busy lines and traffic found in Tampa and other metro areas in Southern Florida. Other retail shopping stores located in the Port Richey area include Sports Authority, Dillard's, Visionworks, and Charlotte Russe, tailoring to the specific demographics of Port Richey and New Port Richey. The New Port Richey Entrepreneur Network provides guidance and support for entrepreneurs looking to start a new venture in the area.



About Retail Solutions Advisors, LLC

While there are many leasing and property management companies to choose from, Retail Solutions Advisors, LLC, is an expert in commercial and retail shopping center leasing in Florida. RSA believes in working closely with each client to learn about their goals, location, target market, and services to provide customized solutions that work. Along with leasing and property management, they offer acquisition, commercial brokerage, asset management, redevelopment, and financial services in the commercial and retail industries. Their team's combined 100 years of experience in the commercial real estate industry prove that past experience truly dictates future outcomes.



For additional leasing information regarding leasing opportunities at The Piers, please contact Jannie Delrio at Retail Solutions Advisors.

Please note that this press release has been revised from its original content.