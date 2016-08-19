RSM Marketing Services' Consistent Growth Leads to Repeat Appearance on Inc. 5000

Wichita, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/19/2016 --RSM Marketing Services has again qualified to be included on Inc. Magazine's ranking of the nation's fastest growing private companies.



Founded in 2010, RSM has developed many of the most effective and visible marketing campaigns in the region, including work for Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, Wesley Medical Center, Scholfield Honda, Reddi Industries, Wichita Furniture, Equity Bank and many others. RSM has grown rapidly with an exclusive marketing service and technology offering that is now the most comprehensive range of in-house produced marketing tools in the region. RSM's exclusive service offerings include aerial photo and video services from its Air Capital Drone Company, industrial video and photo production company Hydraulic Studio and the popular local events, culture and business directory website 360Wichita.com.



In the list the company will appear as RSA Marketing, the name used for application prior to its merger with 360Ideas earlier this year. RSM now employs more than 40 professionals at three locations in Wichita. Construction is underway to expand the warehouse-style offices in the Arena District and consolidate staff at the single location.



"Our growth is directly tied to the growth of our clients," said RSM Managing Partner Bruce Rowley. "We work with growth-minded companies of all sizes, but they all have a strong desire for breakthrough business growth driven by superior marketing strategy, innovation and rapid execution across a wide range of marketing tactics."



In 2016, 58 Kansas-based companies made the list, 8 of those companies are based in Wichita. This is up from 2015, when 33 Kansas companies made the list, with 6 based in Wichita.



The list is the most comprehensive look at the most important segment of the economy — America's independent entrepreneurs. Companies such as Yelp, Pandora, Timberland, Dell, LinkedIn and Zillow gained early exposure as members of the Inc. 5000.



"The average company on the Inc. 5000 grew nearly six-fold since 2012." says Inc. President and Editor-In-Chief Eric Schurenberg. "It takes something extraordinary to take your company to the top, businesses don't achieve that kind of consistent success by accident."



About The Inc. 5000 Methodology

The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list of the nation's most successful private companies has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success.



The 2015 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2011 to 2014. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2011. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent (not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies) as of December 31, 2014. Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.



The entire list can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000