RSPA's Annual College and Career Week & Convention

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/12/2019 --For the past 10 years Rhodes School for the Performing Arts (RSPA) has hosted their annual College and Career Convention during their College and Career Week in March.



Michelle L. Bonton, Founder and Superintendent of RSPA states "If we can show children what is possible, we free them to do far more than dream."



What Is College and Career Convention?



The College and Career Convention is an event designed to motivate our scholars to follow their dreams. Professionals and Universities come out to share the amazing details of their careers and opportunities for educational advancement.



Students 4th-8th grade from all four RSPA campuses convene on the Humble campus to explore the different vendors. Students will also engage in a question and answer portion with Mireya Lewis, this year's keynote speaker. This year's CCC theme is Hollywood: Life is a stage, we prepare them for the show!



About Rhodes School for the Performing Arts

Rhodes School for the Performing Arts is a fine arts magnet school of distinction. We expand the educational choice of families with children Pre-K through 8th grade while providing increased opportunities for students. Founded on the principles of Scholarship, Leadership, and Citizenship, we now celebrate our eleventh year in education. For more information, visit www.rhodesschool.org