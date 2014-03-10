RSS Reader Pro Launched to Pick Up Where Google Reader Left Off

Toronto, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/10/2014 --Upon the recent discontinued service of Google Reader users began the search for a new approach to getting their daily news. To answer that need RSS Reader Pro has stepped up to launch a highly efficient replacement. Celebrating its official launch with a 14 day free trial the Really Simple Syndication (RSS) reading solution is dedicated to a simplistic approach. The new RSS feed is very succinct. User friendly, it updates member’s news and blog posts with a design that is unobtrusive and clean ever reminding the user of why they’re there.



Stephanie Nero, Founder of RSS Reader Pro said of the launch, “Our reader is a great replacement for Google’s product for many reasons. First, users can import their subscriptions within minutes. Second, it’s easily navigated so even novice users don’t have to be intimidated of it. We’ve designed the reader so it can be an esthetically pleasing place to get the latest news, deals and entertainment. It’s a time saver. We’ve thought of everything here.”



The RSS Reader has multiple advanced features. The Search feature allows users to find what their looking for and once found, keep it in their account for later reference. The Tagging feature organizes feeds with as many tags as a member finds a use for. These tagged feeds are then kept in Tag Drawers for easy retrieval. The Sharing feature is highly intentional as it lets members decide how to configure their sharing services and which ones they ultimately want to use. Lastly, the Full Screen Reading feature offers a readability option that gives full content reading without truncated feeds. RSS Reader Pro is fully integrated for mobile devices as well as desktops to make its member’s reading time optimal.



Membership for RSS Reader Pro is $3 per month or $30 per year, both options with unlimited feeds. The two memberships each have a free 14 day trial and no contract allowing members to stop the service at any time.



About RSS Reader Pro

RSS Reader Pro is a RSS news feed reading solution. Founded by Stephanie Nero the website was officially launched in March of 2014.



For more information visit https://rssreader.pro. To watch a video showing RSS Reader Pro’s easy usability click on http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xpxhIg03S0o.



