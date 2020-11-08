RT Postpones RemaxWorld Expo 2020 to November 20th

Zhuhai, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/08/2020 --RemaxWorld Expo 2020 has been postponed to November 20th due to restrictions put into place by the Zhuhai city government for epidemic prevention and control.



As the organizer of the 14th RemaxWorld Expo, RT has rescheduled the award winning event to November 20 and 21 to be held in the usual venue: the Zhuhai International Convention & Exhibition Center. As always, RT places the health and safety of visitors and exhibitors as a primary consideration. At the same time, RT will also provide a more comfortable and convenient exhibition business environment for every visitor.



In addition, RT released its free online "Find-a-Supplier" platform in September to help buyers search for, and make face-to-face video meetings with, suppliers. The platform also provides suppliers' profiles including images, videos, brochures and 360° virtual reality factory photos. Buyers can visit "Find-a-Supplier" platform via the RTMworld website (www.RTMworld.com).



Zhuhai city, the center of printing supplies and consumables, has successfully held 13 consecutive RemaxWorld Expo since 2007. It is one of the most important economic and trade platforms for the global printing supply industry. Here are 4 major highlights of the 14th exhibition.



Service Update

RT will make good use of the additional planning days to improve services to ensure an amazing cutting-edge industry event mingled in creativity, technical skills, products, and many of the printing industries' biggest names.



Leading Enterprises with High-quality Exhibits

RemaxWorld Expo has already been a vital global platform for exhibition, communication, and trade since its 14-year consecutive effort in the printing supplies market. In addition, China's first precision printing high-end equipment intelligent production base is also located in Zhuhai.



New Way for Procurement

RT will launch the new methods of the procurement process as a major feature at this year's RemaxWorld Expo. A one-stop office supplies e-commerce service platform, combining the online selection of products will make RemaxWorld Expo 2020 a "procurement feast festival." On November 21, experience e-commerce industry leaders and entrepreneurs will provide suggestions about which exhibits to select. Professional suppliers also will hold a forum about the outlook of the office supply e-commerce industry with more than 2,000 sellers on the spot during the exhibition.



Summits Plus+

RT will invite the China Computer Industry Association, Zhuhai Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export Copier Technology and Consumables Branch, to hold the China Computer Industry Association Consumables Professional Committee Annual Meeting, The MPS Forum, and other exciting concurrent events in RemaxWorld 2020. More than that, printing industry leaders, association presidents, industry research and consulting agency executives, office equipment rental industry elites, and many other industry leaders will appear on the scene.



About RT

RT educates, informs and provides networking and business opportunities for the international office equipment and supplies industry. RT is the organizer of RemaxWorld Expo held each year in Zhuhai, China—the world capital of print supplies manufacturing. RT organizes VIP Expos around the world, broadcasts InTouch TV industry News and publishes the RT ImagingWorld Magazine in Chinese, English, Spanish, Russian and Arabic. RT released the free online "Find-a-Supplier" platform in 2020 to help buyers search for, and make face-to-face video meetings with, suppliers. The platform also provides suppliers' profiles including images, videos, brochures and 360° virtual reality factory photos.



