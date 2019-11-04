RÖTH & MYERS Introduces SoundHub, the Next Generation of Digital Sound Amplifiers

Barcelona, Spain -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/04/2019 --The SoundHub is a compact stereo amplifier by Röth & Myers that delivers superior sound quality from any device. The company has just launched a Kickstarter campaign to fund the production of this amplifier which is going to be a game-changer in audio amplification.



"We are extremely excited about our new product, the SoundHub, which is a revolutionary new stereo audio amplifier that's compact and delivers an exceptional level of sound quality that can be amplified from any device you are using. Being compatible with a number of devices including TV, PC and handheld devices, means you get to enjoy your favorite tunes while you are relaxing at home, cooking, working out or having a party," explained Jose Luis Vicente, CEO, RÖTH & MYERS.



What makes the SoundHub unique is that it's able to deliver a Hi-Fi sound quality. The audio sound quality of this amplifier is not edited, and the sound can be digitally enhanced while being played via any music player or streaming platform. The SoundHub is compatible with multiple music formats, even at the FLAC format level up to 192KHz/24Bit.



"With the new SoundHub, what you get is a suave amplifier that delivers a sharp sound that's powerful and balanced. The ROTH & MYERS SoundHub is characterized by its solid design and strong personality. Made from 100% all-natural wood, this device is not only designed to sound great but to look great while doing it. What else could you possibly ask from a compact audio sound amplifier?"



SoundHub has passed both European CE and American FCC approval testing by an official laboratory where it was tested for safety, EMI/EMC emissions, and RoHS and REACH.



"The device has been in the boardroom since early 2018, where we've designed and tweaked the prototype. The SoundHub features the latest technologies and connectivity, sleek design and it is made from 100% natural materials. We plan on delivering the orders before the campaign ends, which is scheduled for the middle of December. We need all the help we can get at this time, so every pledge you make is appreciated. We'd also appreciate it if you could share the link of our Kickstarter campaign with friends and family on social media to spread the word."



"Backers who make a pledge of €119 or more will enter our "Special Launch" list, limited to 500 units. Those who contribute with €149 or more will enter our "Super Early Bird" list limited to 1.000 units. Last but not least, those who contribute with €169 will be included in the unlimited list "Kickstarter Special". There are similar promotions with our combo that includes SoundHub and high-performance passive speakers".



For more information on SoundHub, visit the Kickstarter campaign here https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/rothandmyers/soundhub-the-next-generation-of-sound-amplifiers?ref=7j7tnd&token=67c534ab



About Roth & Myers

Roth & Myers is a multinational company with a presence in multiple countries such as the US, UK, Spain, Italy, Denmark, Germany, South Korea, and China. The company is made up of a team of innovators who draw inspiration from Stradivarius violins and nature. The brand thrives to design instruments that are better than what's available in the market. The devices are exclusively designed to achieve the ultimate in design and performance. The company integrates the latest technologies with natural noble wood and zebrawood to achieve sensational sound quality.