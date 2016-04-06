Rubiks Cube Lovers Give the Stickerless Rubiks Cube Five Star Reviews on Amazon

Portland, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/06/2016 --The Rubik's Cube puzzle was invented in 1974 by Hungarian sculptor and professor of architecture Ern? Rubik, where it became a best-selling brain teaser around the world. A new brain teaser in the form of Stickerless Rubiks Cube has become just as popular on Amazon where it continues to receive five-star reviews.



The Stickerless Rubiks Cube, which is elegant in appearance and is being sold by SKRABI, has made major changes since the days of Ern? Rubik design. The new Rubiks Cube provides easy turning and smooth play, with improved anti-pop technology that provides players with a smooth cornering and a more durable design. Unlike the old Rubiks cube, with the new and improved version, there is no need to replace the stickers that were well known for getting damaged on the old version. The six solid colored plastics ensures the Rubiks Cube always looks as good as it did when first purchased.



The brain teaser provides people with a great way to keep their mind active. From apprentices to advanced players, the Stickerless Rubiks Cube provides hours of fun. It can be used by people of all ages where they can compete against each to see who is the faster to complete the puzzle.



To celebrate the success of the Stickerless Rubiks Cube, it's currently available on Amazon for a discounted price. For a limited time only it is available for $11.99, normal retail price $20. It comes with free shipping on orders of $49 or more. A spokesman SKRABI explained the discount price is for a limited time only and once the current stocks have gone the product will go back to its normal retail price.



Since being launched on Amazon, the product continues to receive five-star reviews including one from Ursula Waller who said:



Great brain teaser. This cube is reminiscent of the legendary Rubik's cube. Great for kids and small hands. This cube is smaller than the original Rubik's Cube. Smooth turning, doesn't "catch" when turning. I really like this cube. IT doesn't have stickers, and that's a plus! You don't have to worry about them eventually sticking up and peeling off. AND it makes sure you don't cheat (I used to pull the stickers off of the Rubik's cube and move them when I couldn't solve the puzzle). I really like this cube.



To learn more about the Stickerless Rubiks Cube and take advantage of the limited special offer, please visit http://www.amazon.com/Stickerless-Puzzles-Yourself-Encourage-Smarter/product-reviews/B0147FH4SO



