Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/13/2021 --Ruby & Poe is rooted in positive environmental and fair trade practices. Following her heart, Cherry Saraswati - Founder of Ruby & Poe, driven by a fierce passion for planet friendly entrepreneurship established an eco-friendly, plant-based, ultra-low-impact baby apparel company that sees education as a central part of its mandate.



"It is every child's fundamental right to inherit a livable planet and that it is our responsibility to uphold and protect that right," says Ruby & Poe Founder Cherry Saraswati.



In supporting Ruby & Poe, their customers will be participating in a larger action that not only champions women's and children's empowerment, but also in taking a stand in fighting for our planet's future. Ruby & Poe dedicates a portion of all proceeds to youth education with an emphasis on environmental awareness. Education is central to Ruby & Poe's mission and is passionate about helping our youngest generation grow up in an unpolluted, free, and thriving environment. They believe in teaching that a positive global environment is everyone's job.



She envisioned a sustainable company that could incorporate both the traditional techniques she had seen growing up in Indonesia, and the forward-thinking environmental consciousness she had absorbed in her travels. As a result, every step of Ruby & Poe's production process has been carefully overseen to deliver an absolute minimum of waste and wholly handmade product that comes directly from their local farmers, fields, and factory to your home. This is where Ruby & Poe exemplifies the very definition of fair trade. All of Ruby & Poe's farmers, artisans, and laborers are paid fairly and work in safe and positive environments.



Ruby & Poe showcases sustainability at every level of production. Their garments are made from eco-friendly, biodegradable fabrics. They are handmade and slow produced. Ruby & Poe is anti-fast fashion. They respect and uphold a quality product above racing a garment through unsafe labor practices to a landfill. Ruby & Poe packages all products in compostable and recycled materials. All environmental considerations are taken into account as its first priority.



Ruby & Poe is proud to stand with other small and large businesses that engage in Fair Trade. Ruby & Poe follows their mission in providing super soft vegan clothing while being accountable to the youth for the world they will inherit which includes fair trade practices.



About Cherry Saraswati

Cherry Saraswati, Founder of Ruby & Poe, was born and raised on the island of Bali in Indonesia, and now lives between Bali and Los Angeles. Growing up loving the outdoors, she is a dedicated surfer and backcountry hike. This immersion in the natural world has led her to a deeply eco-conscious and low imprint philosophy, while her bi-continental and bi-cultural background, rooted as it is in both an ancient traditional culture and the modern world, has afforded her a unique globally conscious perspective. Now as a young mother fully aware of the world that her daughter is inheriting, her concerns about our mindful stewardship of the planet, its resources, and its limits, have only deepened.



About Ruby & Poe

Ruby & Poe is an eco-friendly, plant-based, ultra-low-impact, baby apparel company that sees education as a central part of its mandate. It is every child's fundamental right to inherit a livable planet and that it is our responsibility to uphold and protect that right. Ruby & Poe takes great pride in creating super soft vegan clothing that will have you and your baby feeling great, inside and out. Ruby & Poe is co-headquartered in Los Angeles and Bali, Indonesia.



For more information, please contact hi@rubyandpoe.com or visit www.RubyandPoe.com.