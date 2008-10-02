Rubyy Teams With CCL Container to Energize 24-hour Luxury Lifestyles

Hermitage, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/02/2008 -- If you’ve been to the Playboy Mansion lately, or you were invited to Prince’s Oscar Party or Kanye West’s private concert in LA, you may already know what a bottle of Rubyy looks and tastes like. If you haven’t, you’ll be energized by Rubyy’s premium blood-orange flavor and luxury aluminum packaging by CCL Container.



According to Chris Huddleston, Rubyy’s Managing Partner, Rubyy was formulated by the industry’s leading flavor specialists and is quickly becoming the energy drink of choice for in-the-know working professionals, entertainment industry executives and those maintaining 24-hour lifestyles. “People who have grown up on Orangina and Fresca will find that Rubyy pays homage to those European brands while adding a modern twist with a smooth energy boost,” says Huddleston.



Rubyy takes it’s name from the deep rich flavor and color of the ruby blood orange, and blends in tangerines, Valencia oranges, vitamins, and natural energy producing ingredients. However, Huddleston says the other distinctively unique feature of this premium energy drink is its packaging, for which Rubyy teamed with CCL Container.



“The feedback on the packaging we developed with CCL Container has been overwhelming,” Huddleston pointed out. “A graphically rich aluminum bottle communicates quality far better than a traditional aluminum can, plastic bottle or glass. And our audience makes its buying decisions based on look and feel. Simply adding the words ‘super-premium’ does not resonate with our target audience.”



There is no doubt that Rubyy’s award-winning graphics do leave a lasting first impression. But Huddleston claims that first impressions were less important to his company’s packaging decision than uniformity and consistency. “While exploring other bottle materials we found tremendous inconsistencies in label application, fill levels and general aesthetics. We solved these problems very simply by working exclusively with CCL’s aluminum bottles.” Equally important to Rubyy’s target demographic are the eco-friendly attributes of the CCL packaging. Rubyy actively promotes that its product is “100% recyclable, resealable, rethinkable.”



“We wound up working with CCL purely on the basis of doing our own primary research,” explained Huddleston. “All the information we gathered pointed to CCL as the premier aluminum bottle manufacturer in the United States, and CCL turned out to be a great partner. They provided flexible scheduling, quick graphics turnaround, and market support. Our only challenge was finding the right co-packer. When packaging innovation like this comes about, it requires innovation throughout the supply chain. The beverage industry has rarely seen the explosive growth in supplier and consumer demands that we are a part of right now.”



Rubyy has partnered with Starwood to offer its unique beverage in all W Hotels worldwide by the end of 2008, and it is already being sold by premium retailers in Los Angeles including Fred Segal, Famima Markets and Bar Nineteen12. Southern Wine & Spirits is also rolling Rubyy out in Miami, and a diet version will be ready in the fourth quarter of 2008, with additional markets carrying both diet and original Rubyy by early 2009.



Rubyy executives are counting heavily on grass roots marketing to bring its product to a sophisticated, yet fast-paced audience thirsting for an alternative to energy drinks with less taste appeal. “Our competitive edge is rooted in brand positioning and taste,” says Huddleston. “Red Bull, Monster and Rockstar have been effective in marketing to a specific consumer segment to the point that they have alienated consumers that are looking for a premium experience and a sophisticated flavor.”



CCL Container is North America’s leading manufacturer of recyclable aluminum cans and bottles. All of CCL’s bottles are available in a choice of industry standard resealable closure systems and offer the added option of food-grade internal and external linings to protect product taste and purity. The company’s manufacturing facilities are located in Hermitage, PA, Penetang, ONT and Mexico City, Mexico, and all of its facilities are ISO 9002 Registered.



