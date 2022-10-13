Rug Cleaning in Vancouver: Tips to Maintain Shag

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/13/2022 --When it comes to a warm, cozy ambiance, the appeal of shag is undeniable. However, the long fibres attract and accumulate dust, so understanding how to care for these rugs is imperative. As professional rug cleaners in Vancouver, the team at Angelo's FabriClean recently published some tips on how to keep shag looking like new. For more, go to https://inhomecleaning.ca/blog/How-to-Clean-it-and-Keep-it-Looking-Like-New



Shag Rugs – Area Rug Cleaning in Vancouver



Shag rugs are made from different materials, and composition determines care. In other words, it's essential to understand how the carpet is made and the materials involved before attempting to clean it. In general, shag rugs are formed by longer fibres-in some types, these fibres are wavy, creating a noodle effect.



Some of the more common types of shag rugs include:



- Flokati: these rugs are 100% wool, including the back. Usually available in white or cream, they are known for being some of the fluffiest carpets.

- Wool: traditional shag rugs are also made of wool and come in various designs and multi-coloured patterns.

- Acrylic: similar to wool, synthetic wool rugs are usually more affordable but less durable.



Daily Care for Shag Rugs



Like any rug, shag requires ongoing maintenance to maintain its clean, fluffy appearance between professional cleaning:



1. Vacuum the carpet regularly. Once a week is enough. If there's an asthma sufferer in the family, increase the frequency as needed. Use pieces of furniture to pin the ends to the floor to avoid tugging the fibres too much.



2. Beat the rug a few times a year. Take it outside and hang it on a fence. Then hit the carpet with the side of a broom to loosen the dust and dirt build-up deep inside the fibres.



3. If a spill occurs, clean the rug quickly. Use a dry white cloth to blot away the access, then wash the area using water and a natural detergent. Use a clean, colour-fast cloth to blot dry.



Schedule Professional Rug Cleaning in Vancouver



Even with the best at-home care, homeowners should regularly schedule professional area rug cleaning in Vancouver. As a specialty rug, shag is a delicate piece that requires specific care to loosen and remove deep-down dirt. The cleaning and technicians at Angelo's FabrClean have the knowledge and equipment to care for shag and achieve a deeper clean.



Professional rug cleaning doesn't just enhance health and wellness around the home; it's a crucial investment to maintain the beauty and longevity of any carpet or area rug.



Professional rug cleaning doesn't just enhance health and wellness around the home; it's a crucial investment to maintain the beauty and longevity of any carpet or area rug.



About Angelo's FabriClean

Angelo's FabriClean is a premier carpet and upholstery cleaning company in the Greater Vancouver and Lower Mainland area, offering carpet, area rug, upholstery, and mattress cleaning services. Angelo's is owned and operated by a close-knit family that pays special attention to customer satisfaction and excellent service. It is 100% Canadian, with over a quarter-century of experience in in-house cleaning and care.



