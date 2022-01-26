Rugged Depot Launches TOUGHBOOK G2: One of the Most Rugged Tablets on the Market

Magnolia, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/26/2022 --Rugged Depot, a leading supplier of rugged laptops and tablets, has just announced the launch of Panasonic's new TOUGHBOOK G2 tablet, a fully rugged 2-in-1 detachable tablet with a modular design and optional keyboard. The design allows users to use the device in laptop and tablet modes. This tablet is designed to be one of the most rugged on the market, and it offers features that are perfect for business professionals or anyone who needs a reliable device that can withstand tough conditions.



With its durability and reliability, the TOUGHBOOK G2 is designed to create the ultimate computing experience. It offers enhanced productivity to consumers in a variety of industries including federal, retail, logistics, and transportation.



- A wide range of accessories, such as the modular design with three expansion spaces and a quick-release SSD.



- 18.5 hour battery life and optional battery hot swap for continuous use



- Biometric user authentication is possible utilizing the infrared webcam and Windows Hello.



- Intel® Core™ i5-10310U vPro™ processor



- Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, Optional 4G LTE (EM7511 Band 14), Optional GPS



- Military-Grade construction and IP65 certification



- 3 year limited warranty (parts/labor)



- 10.1-inch display and powered by Intel® CoreTM i5 and i7 vPro™ processor



- Provides real-time visibility



Rugged Depot is a one-stop shop that specializes in only tough computing goods and accessories since 2001. They stock a comprehensive range of durable brands including as Panasonic Toughbook, Trimble, Gamber-Johnson, Havis, and RAM Mounts. They offer a variety of products from Toughbook laptops to vehicle mounting and docking. In addition, the pros at Rugged Depot can customize your Panasonic Toughbook by integrating your software right into your computer setup.



