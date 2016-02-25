Rugged Minimalist Announces Kickstarter Campaign for Vegetable Tanned Leather Bags & Accessories

Santa Monica, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/25/2016 --Rugged Minimalist, a premium manufacturer of high quality, vegetable tanned leather bags and accessories, has announced the launch of a new Kickstarter campaign. The campaign is designed to generate support for their products while rewarding backers with incentive prices and early access to their assortment of products.



Rugged Minimalist provides simple, straightforward designs for leather bags and accessories using a vegetable tanning process. This process – only used in 15%-20% of all leathering –allows for the leather's natural patina to develop and enrich each product as it ages. This creates a uniquely individual leather accessory for each person depending on the specific adventures they take in their lives.



Rugged Minimalist follows a straightforward mission in all the products they produce. First, they utilize only the highest quality premium components: vegetable-tanned leather, solid brass for buckles and hardware, and polyester thread. All products are created with a minimalist design principle, allowing for a timeless accessory that will endure throughout the years while never going out of style.



Additionally, the company is committed to providing these products at a fair and reasonable price. They eliminate excess costs through cutting out most of their administrative overhead. The company also offers lifetime warranties on all the products they sell to reflect their unrivaled quality in materials and construction.



The company's Kickstarter campaign will be used as a support tool to amplify their overall production process. Backers will also be rewarded through a variety of incentives based on the level of support. $15 pledges will receive a basic keychain in either black or brown. $25 pledges can receive a quick release keychain with a brass clip for easy clipping to belt loops.



For early birds, $25 pledges can also get a Minimalist Leather Wallet, but these quantities will be limited at this pledge level. Additional $35 wallet pledges will also be available for the Minimalist Wallet.



Pledge levels continue offering discounted rewards on all the Rugged Minimalist merchandise. This includes Yoga Straps, Leather Totes, Satchels, Messenger Bags, and Briefcases. All merchandise comes with free U.S. shipping for every pledge reward.



Interested parties are encouraged to pledge early to take advantage of the best Early Bird rewards for merchandise. For more information or to support the campaign, please visit the Rugged Minimalist Kickstarter page and make a pledge.