Author, Liesel Schmidt, delves into the passion behind ARÔME, founded by super yacht broker and entrepreneur, Andrew Troyer, and explores the attention to detail and craft involved in this project. Creating a fine sipping rum, ARÔME 28, was a work of passion and perseverance. The experience was a long and arduous process, but well worth the resulting spirit. Rum ARÔME, a San Francisco World Spirits Competition Double Gold winner, is an elegant, fine sipping rum, crafted in ultra small batches with attention to every detail of the experience.



The AROME of success by VIE Magazine