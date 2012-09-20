Runkeeper and Bank of Fitness Partner to Reward 12m+ Exercisers

Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/20/2012 --RunKeeperand Bank of Fitness have partnered to reward RunKeeper’s exercise app users with Bank of Fitness’ real world rewards. The partnership went live September 12, 2011.



The partnership will allow RunKeeper’s users who track their exercise using their smartphone to receive points from Bank of Fitness in order to redeem exclusive discounts and free items from national retailers.Utilizing RunKeeper’s Health Graph API 12 million plus users can now link their account to Bank of Fitness and automatically receive Bank of Fitness points.



“Bank of Fitness’ mission is to help individuals lead healthier more active lives by rewarding and motivating them with the best rewards possible. Working with RunKeeper is a big step in helping us achieve that goal,” said Corey Draffen, Founder of Bank of Fitness.



“We’re excited to partner with Bank of Fitness to provide RunKeeper users with rewards for their hard work” said Bill Day, Platform Evangelist at RunKeeper. "This is a great example of what's possible through partnerships built on the Health Graph platform. We look forward to working with Bank of Fitness to find additional ways to motivate users to achieve their goals."



About Bank of Fitness:

Bank of Fitness is a Boston based company who has created a rewards platform that engages gym users, at home exercisers, and exercise app users. They use their relationships with national retailers to provide the rewards for their users.



About RunKeeper:

RunKeeper is building the personal trainer in your pocket, enabling runners and other health enthusiasts to better track, measure, and improve their fitness. As a part of this, RunKeeper created the Health Graph platform so that partners can provide health and fitness apps, websites, and sensor devices to the community of more than twelve million RunKeeper users.



