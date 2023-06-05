Runner Rugs Are Becoming Wildly Popular Home Décor Pieces

Charlotte, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/05/2023 --Although this rug style has been decorating narrow household spaces for centuries, runner rugs are growing in popularity today in 2023's home décor industry. But what's different now is that professional interior designers and home decorators are utilizing these unique area rugs in many other places than just hallways.



Runner rugs are now also coming in more abnormal shapes, as opposed to traditional rectangles. There truly is so much that homeowners can do with runner rugs, and below are some of the ways people are reinventing how these area rugs can be used within home décor!



Traditional Runner Rug Usage in Entryways & Hallways



The most traditional place for runner rugs is in entryways and hallways, because they make these often overlooked household areas pop with style and pizzazz. These spaces also tend to be too small for other area rug styles, which makes them perfect spots for narrower flooring décor options.



Homeowners are no longer ignoring these spaces, and are using runner rugs to set the tone for their home's entire ambience. They're also brightening up darker hallway spaces to make them more inviting and visually aesthetic.



Bedroom Runner Rugs



Bedrooms are supposed to be the coziest places within any home, but bedrooms often have complex layouts that make it more difficult to use traditional rug styles. This is exactly why tons of people are choosing to invest in runner rugs around their beds, as well as in their bathrooms.



The soft, warm feeling of starting each day by stepping on an area rug is unmatched, so this home décor solution also has a lot of practicality.



Kitchen Runner Rugs



In the past, people considered kitchens to be spaces where area rugs weren't needed; or only small area rugs would be placed just in front of kitchen sinks. But with today's kitchen décor industry trending towards centralized islands, it's making kitchen walkways a lot narrower.



These narrow walkways just so happen to be perfect places for runner rugs, and runner rugs are also adding more décor character to kitchens. Another benefit of adding a runner rug into a kitchen area is to protect the flooring from inadvertent spills and scratches.



Other Small Spaces For Runner Rugs



Most households also tend to have plenty of obscure, tight spaces that could use some flooring design. This can include spots like pantries, dressing areas, walk-in closets and laundry rooms.



All of these smaller spaces just so happen to be perfect for runner rugs, because this rug style can provide a visual focal point that draws attention away from other less interesting parts of these mundane household areas.



Using Runner Rugs in High-Traffic Areas



High-traffic areas tend to be problematic for homeowners, particularly from a flooring design standpoint. The trick with placing a runner rug in high-traffic spaces is to purchase a darker-colored option, because this will hide dirt and other debris a lot better.



It's also important for homeowners to consider purchasing a very durable runner rug when they're looking to design high-traffic, narrow spaces. This typically means going with handmade runner rugs, as opposed to machine-made counterparts.



Staircase Runner Rugs



In the past, it's been common for homeowners to place conventional wall-to-wall carpeting on top of their staircases. But this no longer is the case due to people everywhere choosing runner rugs instead of carpeting for their staircases.



Runner rugs often provide an extra visual element to staircases that can be very aesthetic, and this concept is also a safety precaution that makes staircase walking easier and more comfortable.



Runner Rugs Will Continue To Grow in Popularity This Summer!



The summer months are often when homeowners choose to spruce things up in terms of home décor, so it's projected that runner rugs will continue to sell well in the coming months ahead.



And as runner rugs continue to grow in popularity, it's safe to say that people will continue to find new ways to be creative with them!



