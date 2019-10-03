New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/03/2019 --The New York Fashion Week has proven time and again that its emblematic status as a centerpiece of cultural fashion convergence is something to behold. Now it's time to ante up the stakes — with NYFW designers expanding their presence far beyond the long-familiar runways of New York City.



On Friday, October 11, 2019, Producers Runway Prestige in collaboration with Red Carpet Creative are set to reinvent the fashion scene with a bedazzling display of haute couture and neoteric fashion designers. NYFW presenting designers and South African designers will come together on an intercontinental stage at the Cape Town Marriott Hotel Crystal Towers.



New York Runway SA will host a collection of hand-picked New York Fashion Week designers, including VanElse by Else Hardjo with stylish business attire, House of Honee with astonishing avant-garde, Michael Lombard's play on leather-studded harmony and Este & Chlo showcasing fashionable elegance in formal attire. Internationally-acclaimed fashion designers from South Africa include BeachCult by Joanna Hedley with a new Midnight Safari Collection in collaboration with Emijl De Kock, South Africa's King of Couture Jacques LaGrange, bespoke tailored gents attire by ZED Menswear presented by Willem Venter, Spring-Summer Collections by Malcolm Klûk and Christiaan Gabriel Du Toit.



Sponsored by world-class organizations including Marriott, UBER, Guerlain, 3D Model Agency, Tracy-Lee Rossliand and more, New York Runway SA will be taking place at the esteemed Marriott Hotel Crystal Towers - the ideal venue for an event primed to have residual impacts on the fashion world.



A Timeless Fashion Experience Awaits



New York Runway SA is set to be a premier fashion event - where an ambiance of excitement, surprise, and persistent splendor captivate and deliver to the very end. Beginning at 7:00 pm, New York Runway SA will win you over from the moment you arrive, with inclusive cocktail and beauty bars, exquisite delicacies, gifts and giveaways, live entertainment and surprises yet. With a post-show after-party at the ritzy Orah Bar, accommodations at the Crystal Towers Hotel, and a gorgeous local setting among Century City's urban features and views of iconic Table Mountain, New York Runway SA is set to be as stunning and unforgettable as fashion enthusiasts can hope for. As Founder and Executive Producer of Runway Prestige Rabab Abdalla put it, "South Africa is the perfect location for NYFW designers to explore unique fashion trends with a unified cultural influence and varying modes of expression. We can't wait to evolve our NYFW presentations abroad and in the company of international fashion superstars." Red Carpet Creative Producer Jade Allen is equally thrilled about the collaboration, stating, "From NYC to SA it's a project we are extremely excited for, and now it's finally arrived. We can't wait to alter perception and re-explore creative fashion concepts right here in Cape Town."



Highlighting women's fashion from around the world, New York Runway SA will commence with an upbeat tempo set by DJ Anthea Scholtz and runway master music curator Dino Moran. Hosted by world-famous South African actress Bonnie Mbuli, the evening will pulsate with breathtaking runway appearances, live music and dance performances followed by a lavish after-party, dessert canapés and VIP wine bars on a luxurious hotel scene.



Arriving guests will be welcomed by unique and stylish activation features including a variety of beauty, nail and hair bars, spa lounges and much more to set the mood for the breathtakingly-colorful night ahead. A wide variety of gifts including hair and body products, perfumes, vouchers and more will be distributed among guests all throughout this spectacular occasion. With audio and visual production handled by South Africa's premier technical supplier Gearhouse South Africa, filming performed by Volt Africa and Nab Media. New York Runway SA is geared to be yet another game-changing iteration of stylish display that sets the pace for global fashion trends.



A portion of every ticket sold will be donated to The African Wildlife Foundation. The African Wildlife Foundation (AWF), is the leading international organization focused exclusively on Africa's wildlife and wildlands. Since its inception in 1961, the organization has protected endangered species and land, promoted conservation enterprises that benefit local African communities, and trained hundreds of African nationals in conservation-all to ensure the survival of Africa's unparalleled wildlife heritage.



For further information and press inquiries, please contact Rabab Abdalla at 914.424.9992 info@runwayprestige.com or visit www.runwayprestige.com.