Ruppert Garden Tools, LLC Announces Kickstarter Campaign for New Weed Snatcher Garden Tool

Walton, KY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/09/2017 --Ruppert Garden Tools,LLC has released a Kickstarter campaign to fund their latest innovation, The Weed Snatcher. The Weed Snatcher is designed for gardeners and homeowners who are looking for an easy, effective way to eliminate unwanted weeds from cracks and crevices in decks, patios, sidewalks and driveways. The Weed Snatcher eliminates the need for chemical weed killers and requires no tedious kneeling or bending over to pull stubborn weeds from cracks.



The Weed Snatcher is similar to a long-handled three-prong cultivator, refitted with a pair of plastic wheels and a single harrow-type prong that fits easily into narrow cracks to snag and yank out weeds. Inventor Jonathan Ruppert adapted a telescoping aluminum handle to the Weed Snatcher, and the latest prototype now features a sturdy telescoping fiberglass handle that can extend from three to six feet, making it easy for adults or children to use. The latest iteration also includes a quick-change head unit so the tool can be adapted to other gardening tasks. The quick-change head unit and telescoping handle feature are both actuated by spring-loaded pushbuttons.



"I have been coming up with ideas since I was age 10, I started patenting ideas in the early 90s, which started out in electronics, then I went back to doing what I love best, landscape and gardening," Ruppert recently stated. "Now with 3 patents in lawn and garden, and another just patented, I am focusing on the lawn and garden market. For too many years the lawn and garden industry has had the same old set of tools, I want to change that and give customers new, innovative fun to use tools that make things easier to do."



Kickstarter backers are encouraged to pledge at levels of $25, $35, $40, $50, $65, $75, $100, $135, $200 or $450, all with graduated rewards for each pledge.



The Weed Snatcher's tooling is now complete, patents have been granted, the trademark has been secured and the domain name secured. Kickstarter funding will be dedicated to the first production units of The Weed Snatcher which will meet commitments to the backers as well as making it possible to add The Weed Snatcher to Ruppert's current line of lawn and garden tools.



To learn more about the Weed Snatcher or to make a pledge, the Kickstarter campaign can be viewed at: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/weedsnatcher/weed-snatcher-the-ultimate-crack-and-crevice-weedi.