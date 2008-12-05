Rural Advancement Foundation International Appoints New Executive Director

Pittsboro, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/05/2008 -- Linda Shaw, consultant and former Senior Community Development Officer with Wachovia Bank, has been appointed Executive Director of the Rural Advancement Foundation International-USA, beginning January 5, 2009. She will fill the position to be vacated by retiring ED, Betty Bailey. Ms. Shaw will inherit a well-respected, valued and stable organization. This role is particularly fitting for Ms. Shaw, whose professional career has focused on advocating for social justice and policies that positively impact families and communities.



"We are pleased to have been part of RAFI's thorough search process during this pivotal transition time in their organization's history,” stated Sherry Heuser, senior consultant of Capability Company, the executive search firm that conducted this search. “We look forward to hearing of their continued success."



Ms. Shaw received an MSW degree from the University of Kentucky and an undergraduate degree from UNC-Chapel Hill. She served as the first Executive Director of the NC Low Income Housing Coalition and has worked extensively in rural economic development and nonprofit administration. She lives in Durham, NC.



About Rural Advancement Foundation International-USA

Located in Pittsboro, North Carolina, RAFI-USA was founded in 1990 by farmers and farm advocates who experienced the farm crisis of the 1980s. They aim to cultivate policies, markets and communities that support thriving, socially just and environmentally sound family farms. RAFI-USA is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with a ten-member board. RAFI has been awarded a major multi-year grant, which means that in 2009, they will double their annual operating budget (from $1.5M to $3M) and significantly increase their staff size.



About Capability Company

Capability Company is a national recruiting firm based out of Raleigh, North Carolina. It serves nonprofit organizations, institutions of higher learning and hospitals. Since its establishment in 2002, Capability Company has earned an exceptional reputation for delivering talented executive directors, presidents, CEOs, fundraising professionals, chief financial officers, communications officers, public relations and marketing professionals as well as program officers and directors. To learn more about Capability Company, please visit their web site at http://www.capabilitycompany.com or call 866-832-1136.

