Rural Mailboxes with Free Direct Shipping

Better Box Mailboxes is a rapidly expanding company that offers a beautiful line of rural mailboxes. They implement very efficient business processes that make things very easy for their customers. This is something that sets them apart from many of their competitors that do not place an emphasis on quality products or the customer experience.



The company produces their rural mailboxes in their own factory and they are very selective about the people that they add to their team. Their highly skilled craftsmen create each and every mailbox by hand, and they take a great deal of pride in their work. These decorative rural mailboxes exude class, and they are specifically designed to fit seamlessly alongside any type of landscaping or architecture.



Quality is the name of the game for Better Box Mailboxes. They carefully select the highest grade raw aluminum on the marketplace, and their artisans use time-tested casting techniques to produce their rural mailboxes. The idea is to offer mailboxes that will last for decades, and to this end, the use stainless steel and brass for the hardware. Like aluminum, these are nonferrous metals that stay rust free, even if they have been exposed to the elements for years.



Better Box Mailboxes ships orders directly to their customers. They have intentionally set up their system to respond to concerns that people often have about buying things online. Customers do not have to wait around forever to receive their rural mailboxes. Orders are often shipped on the same day, and they go out within 24 hours in just about all cases. Plus, they do not tack on expensive shipping and handling charges. Better Box Mailboxes picks up the tab for shipping on all orders.



They offer a number of different configurations, and accessories are available. They have double mailboxes and quadruple mailboxes in stock, and customers can order locking mailboxes. Rural mailboxes can also be ordered with newspaper/magazine boxes added on.



The company stands behind their products with a full customer satisfaction guarantee. They are more than willing to make corrections on any order, and they accept exchange and return requests. These customer-friendly practices have served them well as they continue to build their reputation as the premier provider of rural mailboxes.



About Better Box Mailboxes

Better Box Mailboxes is one of the leading manufacturers of rural mailboxes.