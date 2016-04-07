Russ MacMillan Seeks Funding via Kickstarter to Introduce Post Op Pillow Brace

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/07/2016 --Russ MacMillan had to undergo a Bowel Resection operation after another surgery that helped him recover from rectal cancer. Before this surgery, Russ came to know about heart pillow for post heart surgery patients. This was when he started thinking of a universal post operative pillow brace that will relieve post operative pain for all types of surgeries. He was also able to find out that slight pressure applied to the operated area can deliver post surgical relief. Suffering from immense pain, Russ decided to make a post op pillow brace just for his personal use and the results were exceptional.



Russ informs that his own creation was able to reduce his post operative pain by more than fifty percent. "I could walk, and talk, and laugh and sneeze once again, without fear of going through the roof with pain," he states. Impressed by the result, he passed on this post op pillow brace to three acquaintances that were about to undergo hernia, kidney, and open heart surgeries in the near future. All the users got relief from their excruciating post operative pain using the pillow brace created by Russ.



The Post Op Pillow Brace has been manufactured in the US utilizing a hospital grade material. It has a strap that attaches around the chest or waist, leaving the hands free. Through hand compartments, it allows for a sure grip. The Pillow Brace is flexible, soft, easily washable, and weighs less than half a pound.



Russ MacMillan is now looking to share his creation with the world. Discussing the broad scope of this product, he states, "I believe that the Post Op Pillow Brace should be available in every facility that performs surgeries, like a brace for a broken arm or like a bandage for a cut. It is that crucial to a speedier recovery! I need to reach those institutions that perform the various surgeries so that they too can be made aware of this beneficial product for their patients and so that they can have access to it and offer it post surgery."



However, unfortunately, Russ MacMillan doesn't have the financial means to pursue his dream. He has just launched a Kickstarter campaign for this crucial project. This project will only be funded if at least $100,000is pledged by April 29.



To find out more about this campaign, please visit http://kck.st/2057QpM



Russ MacMillan's business website is http://www.ultimatechinstrap.com



