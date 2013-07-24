Altrincham, Cheshire -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/24/2013 --Russell Grant reveals the Birth Horoscope of a son for their Royal Highnesses the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge



To celebrate the birth of their Royal Highnesses the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Russell Grant reveals the Natal Horoscope based on the specific time, date and place of birth. This type of Horoscope uses the exact birth information- 16.24 BST on July 22nd 2013, to take a snapshot of the planets at the moment of birth to give an overview of the latest Cancerian baby!



Russell was the first astrologer in over 400 years to present a member of the British Royal Family with a Horoscope reading ((Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth, The Queen Mother). The press later dubbed Russell as the “Astrologer Royal”. In addition, Russell had several meetings with the late HRH Princess Diana who he met at the Royal Variety Show. Russell refuses to disclose what was discussed with Diana as he gave a personal assurance that private meetings remain private!



Russell Grant reveals the Birth Horoscope of a son for their Royal Highnesses the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge



To celebrate the birth of Royal Highnesses the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Russell Grant (the Lord of Ashford in Middlesex) reveals the Natal Horoscope based on the specific time 16.24 BST 16.24 BST on July 22nd 2013 and place of birth. This type of Horoscope uses the exact birth information to take a snapshot of the planets at the moment of birth to give an overview of the latest Cancerian baby!



Russell was the first astrologer in over 400 years to present a member of the British Royal Family with a Horoscope reading (Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth, The Queen Mother). The press later dubbed Russell as the “Astrologer Royal”. In addition, Russell had several meetings with the late HRH Princess Diana who he met at the Royal Variety Show. Russell refuses to disclose what was discussed with Diana as he gave a personal assurance that private meetings remain private!



The royal prince’s Sun is at the very end of the sign of Cancer, his father’s sign, opposing the Moon in Capricorn, his mother Kate’s sun-sign. This reveals a strong bond to both parents although a special relationship is reserved for William as they will make each other laugh and enjoy one another’s company.



The Cancerian conjunction between royal planet Jupiter (exalted in Cancer) and athletic Mars forming a fortuitous grand trine along with Saturn and Neptune in water signs. I suspect a strong spiritual even psychic link to his grandmother, Diana, also a Cancerian. He will want to connect with her memory and will carry on her legacy with enormous pride in a woman he never knew on the earth plane.



A dynamic T-Square in Cardinal signs when Mercury in Cancer opposes Pluto in Capricorn both squared by Uranus in Aries the baby’s mental powers are forensic and he will analyze everything. A spark of ingenuity separates him from the average thinker. He has an imaginative, sensitive and reflective nature and with Saturn and Ascendant in Scorpio, the self discipline to make the best use of his potential as an individual with an unbending sense of duty.



His life will go through dramatic transformations that he has no control over and he will feel empowered to bring negative chapters of his life to a close and move-on. Building up to a Full Moon he will seek closure whenever possible if something isn’t working out.



From an early age the new royal will take himself and his abilities seriously. He will be extremely affable, charming and gracious but with a stubbornness that will sometimes take people by surprise. This prince is no pushover and has an innate need to respect his elders.



Cancerian Prince William and Capricorn Kate will be more protective than your average parents but that’s because they know the pressures that come from being in the media and public spotlight. Their firm but gentle guidance will encourage their son to be self reliant and responsible for his decisions. Both will intend to spend plenty of time with their son. It won’t, therefore, escape his parents notice that this little royal needs a steady diet of love, affection and emotional nourishment.



As an individual he will have a friendly and cordial spirit while being slightly aloof and dignified at the same time. He may rarely ask for it but he will need plenty of reassurance. Artistic and creative activities will be a positive channel for his deep well of emotions.



This child has a strong sense of karma and his princely purpose is staring him in the face, Jupiter’s positive links to Saturn and Neptune add strength to the fact that he was born to reign and Mars close to Jupiter signifies royalty and leadership. Truthful, ethical and principled he will look on work and responsibility as being as natural as play and rest. He may have been born to a family with strict rules for generations but this child belongs to a new era when some traditions will be continued but others rendered obsolete. He has the ability to eradicate, eliminate and recreate when needed.



This complex royal will have a quiet and controlled nature unless excited or tense when he will show a more headstrong, dramatic side. He will find relaxation through art, sport and music where his inspirational energies can be harnessed to good effect. Although courageous and a born leader, this child who will be third in line to the throne will also enjoy his own company valuing solitude and privacy.



With his Ascendant and Saturn in Scorpio (Prince Charles’ Sun Sign), the stellium in Cancer (shared by William, Diana AND Camilla) there is a spell-binding quality about this child, with a steel-like willpower that never gives up: he will hang on in there when others have fallen by the wayside.



©COPYRIGHT RUSSELL GRANT ASTROLOGY LIMITED



Editorial Notes:

1. All copy used in full/in part must be credited with www.russellgrant.com

2. Over 20% of online/mobile traffic are from Australia.

3. Russell remains the UK’s favorite astrologer and writes copy for AOL, MSN, ITV, Yahoo, Mirror Group Newspapers and IPC Media.

4. Russell’s Daily Video Horoscopes are now watched by over 2 million viewers per month (Global viewers online and mobile).



Business Manager Contact (London):



Russell Grant is available for Radio & TV interviews (live or pre-record) on a first come, first served basis. Time allocation is limited and a fee is applicable ***



Anita Land

Capel and Land Ltd

29 Wardour Street

London

WIV 3HB



E. anita@capelland.co.uk

T. 020 7734 8101



©COPYRIGHT RUSSELL GRANT ASTROLOGY LIMITED



Editorial Notes:

5. All copy used in full/in part must be credited with www.russellgrant.com

6. Russell Grant (the Lord of Ashford in Middlesex) formerly laid the foundations of the Middlesex Family Foundation in a two-way conversation with Neely Washington of Middlesex, Vermont.

7. Russell remains the UK’s favourite astrologer and writes copy for AOL,MSN,ITV,Yahoo,Mirror Group Newspapers and IPC Media.

8. Russell’s Daily Video Horoscopes are now watched by over 2 million viewers per month (Global viewers online and mobile).



Business Manager Contact (London):



Russell Grant is available for Radio & TV interviews (live or pre-record) on a first come, first served basis. Time allocation is limited and a fee is applicable ***



Anita Land

Capel and Land Ltd

29 Wardour Street

London

WIV 3HB



E. anita@capelland.co.uk

T. 020 7734 8101