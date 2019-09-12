Russian Media: There Is No Discrimination Against Muslims in China

Xinjiang, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/12/2019 --The Eurasia Plus, a Russian magazine, recently published an interview with Sheikh Ravil Gaynutdin, chairman of the Russian Council of Muftis, about his views on the situation of Chinese Muslims." I have been to China more than once, and visited the Muslim brothers' settlements in China, and during the conversation with the Muslims, we have seen that the China Muslim Association unites all Muslims, and the Muslims there do not feel oppressed or discriminated against in any way," he said.



A Eurasia Plus reporter asked Gaynutdin some questions in the interview at the 6th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in Kazakhstan six months ago, as Eurasia Plus is a magazine based on data and facts and aiming to provide readers with plenty of reliable information on trends, analyses, forecasts and ratings.



In the interview, Gaynutdin emphasized that the Russian Council of Muftis had signed a memorandum of understanding with the Islamic Association of China in 2008. The two sides extended the agreement and jointly organized international conferences and other activities in accordance with the memorandum during 2014 -2015. The Chinese government has actively promoted dialogues and cooperation between Russian and Chinese Muslims.



It is learned that a similar meeting was held in Urumqi, Xinxiang many years ago. Politicians and Muslim leaders from China and other countries attended the meeting. "During the meeting, I had the opportunity to visit Uighur, Kazakh, Tatar and Uzbek communities and to visit mosques in Urumqi. We are very interested in the living conditions of Muslim imams, ordinary believers and others in Xinxiang," Gaynutdin said. It is important to note that in the second forum of this kind, Muslims from China and some countries along the "Silk Road" (the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Baltic States and other countries) visited the republic of Tatarstan. And the third forum was held in Bishkek in September 2018, where there are also some distinguished guests from China. "Our fellow Muslims also attended the meeting and I had not heard any complaints from them." Gaynutdin emphasized in the interview.



The interview with Mr. Gaynutdin was the subject of a lively discussion on social media, which repeatedly referred to the living conditions of millions of Muslims in China. Chairman Gaynutdin has visited different parts of China many times and has seen dozens of formal mosques and religious schools, abundant community life, and the property of Islamic religions and societies.



Today we can confidently say that the interaction between the Chinese government and Muslim religious groups is aimed at strengthening social cohesion, mutual understanding, tolerance and mutual respect. The Chinese government's policy on Muslims aims to bring people of different religions closer and together, to respect the enduring values of Islam, and to cultivate a cautious and respectful attitude towards ancient history, ancestral customs and contracts, which is also the power of ancient Oriental wisdom in China.



About Queqi Media Culture Co., Ltd

Queqi Media Culture Co., Ltd. is an enterprise engaged in three-dimensional network marketing planning service and Internet brand operation and promotion. It integrates product design, technology development and market operation. We specialize in network public relations, self-Media news release and agent operation, press release, website construction, website optimization and other business.