Russian Opposition Leader Vladimir Kara-Murza to Present on Putin Aggression at Phoenix Event

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/11/2022 --On March 15, 2022, the Phoenix Committee on Foreign Relations (PCFR) will present Russian opposition politician Vladimir Kara-Murza for a talk entitled "Standing Up to Putin". This talk is co-hosted by The McCain Institute for International Leadership at ASU and the ASU Sandra Day O'Connor College of Law as the second part of the Great Power Competition series at the ASU Sandra Day O'Connor College of Law (111 E. Taylor St. Phoenix, Ariz.). The series is free and open to the public both in-person and virtual and will begin at 6:00 p.m. Vladimir Kara-Murza will discuss Russian President Vladimir Putin's history of aggression toward domestic and foreign enemies, followed by a question and answer session.



Vladimir Kara-Murza is a Russian democracy activist, politician, author, and filmmaker. He was a longtime colleague of Russian opposition leader Boris Nemtsov and chairs the Boris Nemtsov Foundation for Freedom. Kara-Murza is a former deputy leader of the People's Freedom Party and was a candidate for the Russian State Duma. He has testified before Parliaments in Europe and North America and played a key role in the adoption of the Magnitsky mechanism that imposed targeted sanctions on Russian human rights violators in the U.S., Canada, Great Britain, and the European Union.



U.S. Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) called Kara-Murza "one of the most passionate and effective advocates for passage of the Magnitsky Act"; U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.) described him as "a courageous advocate for the democratic process and fundamental universal human rights."



Since 1976, the Phoenix Committee on Foreign Relations has hosted distinguished guests including world diplomats, foreign heads of state, governors, and legislators. PCFR's mission is to help grow Arizona's influence on the world stage. Please join us as we foster the exchange of ideas, innovation, and values with dignitaries and nations around the world.



The Phoenix Committee on Foreign Relations is responsible for this Press Release. Inquiries regarding PCFR, press registration for this event, or this Press Release can be made to Brian Hall, Public Affairs Chair at brian@pcfraz.org or 480-765-9410 or Tina Waddington, PCFR Executive Director at tina@pcfraz.org or 602-308-9257.