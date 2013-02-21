Django Unchained Revitalises Western Cool in Décor

Lancashire, England -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/21/2013 --Quentin Tarantino has always conducted himself and his work with a certain sense of style. Meticulously analysing details and unique shot choices have created individualistic cinematography in many of his efforts. This attention to detail has long inspired millions to follow suit. Most notably, millions have been inspired to follow his footsteps into the world of film-making, acting and directing. However, his latest effort has proved to provide significant inspiration much closer to home.



Many homeowners are now turning their homes into small homages to the king of the homage’s latest film, Django Unchained. Simplistic rustic furnishings are being added to create the feeling of the Wild West. With much of the action taking part in and traditional town buildings and bars held in a certain glamorous light, homeowners are clamouring to replicate the stylised appearance.



Wooden furnishings have long been synonymous with subtle and timeless elegance. This allows such fittings to be added to many homes and rooms without compromising the style of the existing appearance.



One thing that is appealing to many people redecorating their homes in the style of Django Unchained is the longevity of the appearance. There has been no recorded moment in time when wooden furnishings were out of fashion. This enables the homeowner to make long-term investments into the decoration of their home.



Rustic Oak Furniture plays a significant part in creating the appearance displayed in Django unchained. The tables, chairs and cupboards used all had the look and exterior of oak and other hard woods. These can be easily transferred to the modern home regardless of how contemporary the setting. Dark woods in particular replicate the appearance effectively. Decorating buildings during the Wild West period concentrated primarily on function over fashion and as such remains relevant to this day.



One of the most effective rooms being redecorated in such a manner is the dining room. The use of Rustic Furniture in the dining room creates a sturdy yet attractive appearance. The dining chairs and table are being crafted in the style of old time poker tables.



Furthermore, added authority can be created with the implementation of swinging saloon doors. Such doors run the risk of alienating non-authentic rooms due to the fact that they are synonymous with Wild West saloons to the extent that they do not work so well with other styles. The saloon door will always be related to Cowboys and in particular John Wayne.



