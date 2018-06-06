Rusty Car Mobile Theme on Framework7

New Delhi, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/06/2018 --In a business, nothing matters more than being able to sell the product successfully. The same holds true for e-commerce businesses, particularly those that focus on selling used cars as presenting them in an attractive manner can prove to be a challenge. However, it won't be a challenge anymore as HostRider provides a beautiful mobile theme for used cars known as Rusty Cars.



Rusty Cars is based on Framework7, which makes it highly customizable as well as supremely easy to use. It also means that this used cars mobile app theme also packs in a ton of useful features that online businesses will find extremely handy.



One of the main highlights of Rusty Cars for Android and Apple is that it supports future updates, thereby enabling it to adapt to new designs and changes in a smooth manner. Plus, HostRider also provides 6-months support and 24x7 help for this theme, which clients can contact them anytime anything goes wrong.



HostRider's mobile theme for buying and selling cars online comes with a lot of features, which the user can customize to their heart's content. Some of these features include but are not limited to are live chat page, social icons, contact list, several color schemes, search features, more than 80 Retina HD icons and search features.



This automobile and junk cars theme is also compatible with popular browsers such as Safari, Chrome, Edge and Firefox. Moreover, it also boasts of PhoneGap and Cordova computability and clients need not possess coding skills in order to use it. The design overall is very clean and modern with plenty of customization options.



HostRider's Rusty Cars theme is available right now for download at a very nominal price. Besides offering attractive themes, HostRider can also help online businesses dealing in automotive create a material website and even boost traffic for it with ease.



