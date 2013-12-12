Ruth Doepel Attends Barron's Top Women Advisors Summit

Naperville, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/12/2013 --Ruth Doepel, CFP®, CIMA®, Senior Vice President Investments with the Doepel Retirement Planning Group attended the eighth annual Barron’s Top Women Advisors Summit, hosted by Barron’s magazine to promote best practices in the industry and to reinforce the critical value of financial advice to the investing public. The invitation-only conference was held at the Breakers, December 4-6, in Palm Beach.



The top 100 women financial advisors in the U.S., as ranked and published in Barron’s June 8, 2013, attended the conference. This annual ranking is the basis for the Top Women Advisors Summit; advisors’ practice, volume of assets overseen and revenues. Barron’s top 100 women ranking is comprised of advisors from major securities firms and independent operations.



Doepel, with more than 17 years of experience in the business, was designated by Raymond James as being in the top 1% of producers and therefore invited to this prestigious event.



As the founder and lead advisor with the Doepel Retirement Planning Group, Ruth helps individuals, families and businesses pursue their goals by providing high-quality financial planning advice that is consistent with their financial situation and goals.



“It is a privilege to be nominated and I look forward to returning from the conference with fresh ideas that I can use in my practice and good information to share with clients.” Ruth said.



Attendees participated in workshops, led by the top 100 women financial advisors, that explored current issues from business development ideas and managing high-net- worth accounts to portfolio management in turbulent times and retirement planning.



“America needs wise and proven financial leadership. This conference brings together the best advisors in the country to share information and ideas toward one goal: to better serve their clients, their families and their communities.” said Ed Finn, editor and president of Barron’s. “The financial markets and investing are more complex than ever. These leading advisors will leave this conference better equipped to help their clients find investing opportunities, avoid market traps and achieve financial well-being.”



Attendees of the Barron’s Winner’s Circle conference were comprised of the 100 women advisors listed in the “Top 100 Women Financial Advisors” June 8, 2013 as well as 500 financial advisors designated as the top 1% producers of their firms.



The “Barron’s Top 100 Women Financial Advisors” is a select group of individuals who are screened on a number of different criteria. Among factors the survey takes into consideration are the overall size and success of practices, the quality of service provided to clients, adherence to high standards of industry regulatory compliance, and leadership in “best practices” of wealth management. Portfolio performance is not a factor.



About Barron's

Barron’s (http://www.barrons.com) is America’s premier financial magazine, renowned for it's market- moving stories. Published by Dow Jones & Company since 1921, it reaches an influential audience of senior corporate decision makers, institutional investors, individual investors and financial professionals. With new content available every week in print and every business day online, Barron’s provides readers with a comprehensive review of the market’s recent activity, coupled with in-depth, sophisticated reports on what’s likely to happen in the market in the days and weeks to come. As a result, Barron’s is the financial information source powerful people rely on for market information, ideas and insights they can use to increase their professional success and enhance their personal, financial well-being.



About Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Raymond James Financial (NYSE-RJF) is a Florida-based diversified holding company providing financial services to individuals, corporations and municipalities through its subsidiary companies. Its four principal wholly owned broker/dealers— Raymond James & Associates, Inc., member New York Stock Exchange/SIPC; Raymond James Financial Services, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC; and Raymond James Ltd., member Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada/ CIPF—have over 6,000 financial advisors serving 2 million accounts in over 2,600 locations throughout the United States, Canada and overseas. In addition, total client assets are approximately $389 billion, of which approximately $40 billion are managed by the firm’s asset management subsidiaries.