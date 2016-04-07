RVN Enterprises, LLC Launches Website Offering Quality Garden Decor and Gardening Products

Bakersfield, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/07/2016 --Randy Van Noort is pleased to announce the creation and launch of his new website venture, http://www.OGGardenOnline.com. The website offers a broad assortment of home and garden products including garden tools, watering products, garden lights, planters, candles, and wall decorations. Van Noort was inspired to start his website by his own love of being outside in his yard. He wanted to offer a range of products that customers could use to improve the way their home looked both indoors and outdoors.



There are many excellent home and garden decor products featured within the merchandise of OGGardenOnline.com. The website offers a wide selection of products including drip irrigation supplies, flower pot decorations, home textiles, hose connectors, pruning tools, soil PH testers, hanging glass vases, artificial silk flowers, decorative lights, water hose timers, and much more. In the future, Van Noort will continue to add new products as he finds ones that customers might be interested in. By continuing to add new products to his website, he hopes to provide a wider selection of products to those shopping on his website.



Offering a beautifully designed website that is easy for customers to navigate is very important to Van Noort. The website was built with a beautiful background and a simple layout to make it easier for customers to find the products that they are most interested in. Customers visiting OGGardenOnline.com can easily use the search box to find specific products that they are interested in or go to the category that offers the items that they are looking for.



In addition to the main website, Van Noort is launching a blog located at http://www.HomeAndGardenStoreBlog.com. The blog will cover topics related to gardening and outdoor decor. Van Noort will be writing about how to make a backyard beautiful, how to use different gardening tools, and what items are important to have for a garden. The purpose of the blog is to inform customers about different products that are available so that they can create their ideal outdoor space.



About OGGardenOnline.com

OGGardenOnline.com, a division of RVN Enterprises, LLC, is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Randy Van Noort.



Randy Van Noort

http://www.OGGardenOnline.com

(661) 615-3314

iePlexus, Inc.

http://www.iePlexus.com