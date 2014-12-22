RVShare Takes Peer-to-Peer RV Rental Mainstream by Way of the L.A. Times

Akron, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/22/2014 --Jumping headlong into the sharing economy RVShare.com gets a shout out from one of the world's most recognizable news sources. The Los Angeles Times recently applauded the company for its out of the box approach to traveling by RV on the fly. The forward-thinking discount travel platform was highlighted for their peer-to-peer RV rental system. A system that invited nearly one million readers to think of it as the transportation equivalent to Airbnb for the road warrior set.



Mark Jenney, CEO of RVShare said of the press coverage, "We were so honored to be highlighted in the Times. Being recognized by a Pulitzer Prize-winning news source is one thing. But to be recognized for an idea that brings financial advantages to everyone involved and supports a new economic system, that's pretty spectacular."



The Los Angeles Times travel news section highlighted the benefits of taking a trip by way of the sharing economy. Similar to an Uber for RV rentals, the discount resource offers travelers options. Renters have the benefit of searching the site for customized, privately owned RVs available in their area.



Once a member, RV owners can begin adding photos and a description of their motorhome for free on the site. A way to turn an unused motorhome into a revenue stream, RVShare.com members have happily reportedly making annual earnings between $5,000 and $40,000.



RVShare is a community-driven platform dedicated to peer-to-peer RV rentals. The company offers private owners a place to list their recreational vehicles for rent by the day or by the week. Giving owners and "mom and pop" rental dealerships a web presence the the platform supports the new shared economy.



