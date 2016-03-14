Rx2HELP.COM Is a Web Site Dedicated to Helping People Purchase Prescription Medicine at Affordable Prices

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/14/2016 --According to an August 2015 CNN report, 'Prescription drug costs are rising dramatically in the United States'. The CNN report used information from a recent survey by Consumer Reports that stated '33% of Americans were paying an average of $39 more out of pocket for their regular prescription medications, and 10% were paying as much as an extra $100'. The report also indicated that the drugs seeing the highest increases were medications for 'asthma, high blood pressure and diabetes, which went up by more than 10% in 2105'. Americans now have hope when it comes to lowering these costs. The newly launched website rx2help (http://www.rx2help.com) announces they are offering a FREE Prescription savings card with the objective to get people to choose 1 of 5 ways to receive a FREE Prescription Savings Card.



The card, which can help users SAVE up to 87% on their prescription Meds, does not require insurance ties and users do not have to leave personal information on the site. The card is also available for use by any family member, not being restricted to the name used to sign up for it.



The card is also accepted at a variety of well-known pharmaceutical providers so users are not limited by location. Many can use it while shopping locally at popular stores such as Winn-Dixie, Walmart, Walgreen's, CVS, Rite Aid and even stores such as Kroger and Target.



"With no health insurance," states user Laurie, "all of the medication required for my Lyme's treatment is quite overwhelming, and this little card has saved me HUNDREDS of dollars in just the last three weeks! What a BLESSING!!"



Rx2Help states the card requires no enrollment fees, is good for unlimited uses and has no expiration date. Additionally, they state that it may also be used to purchase pet medication. There are also no enrollment qualifiers for getting accepted into the card program as everyone is accepted.



For more information, visit http://www.rx2help.com.



