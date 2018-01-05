Rx.Health Receives First Place Award at NODE Health's Inaugural Digital Medicine Conference

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/05/2018 --On Dec 5, Rx.Health was honored for the top evidence-based study as it received the "From Innovation to Transformation" Award at NODE Health's inaugural Digital Medicine Conference. The award followed presentations around the usability and clinical application of RxHealth's flagship product, RxUniverse, by CEO Ed Berde and VP of Corporate Development Pavan Choksi, and was presented by Victoria Taise, Director of Informatics Strategy at New York-Presbyterian Hospital.



"As a data-driven company, receiving this type of recognition from an organization that serves as the academic home of evidence in Digital Medicine is equal parts validating and humbling," Berde said. "On the day-to-day, our mission statement is focused on improving patient care through clinically-proven digital solutions. When you receive an award like this from an organization such as NODE Health, you take a moment to pause and realize that others recognize the importance and validity of what you do."



Choksi presented the results of the RxUniverse study at the Mount Sinai Health System, which resulted in RxUniverse's ranking in the 96th percentile on Usability.gov's System Usability Scale and exceeded digital prescription expectancies by more than 200 percent. The results of the pilot were previously presented at the American Medical Informatics Association's 2017 Annual Symposium in Washington, DC.



Berde presented the results of a second project focused on patients who were prescribed remote monitoring through the RxUniverse platform to manage Chronic Heart Failure. The quality improvement project, conducted at the Mount Sinai Hospital, found that patients monitoring their condition through a smartphone app and connected health devices, monitored by a population health coordinator, were less likely to be readmitted to the hospital. Among participants, the readmission rate during the 30-day window when hospitals are at risk for readmission penalties was just 10 percent, a dramatic statistic when compared to the national average of 25 percent.



"There currently exists a tremendous need for guiding and engaging heart failure patients post-discharge," said Sean Pinney, MD, who serves as the Director of Advanced Heart Failure and Cardiac Transplantation at Mount Sinai. "User variables are having a high impact on patient populations, so we look forward to scaling these technologies."



The annual conference, the first to focus on the science of evidence-based Digital Medicine, hosted more than 300 of the leading innovators in digital health at the Microsoft Technology Center in Times Square. The event featured panel discussions, speeches and presentations from some of the leading minds in the digital health space, and provided critical insight into the future of Digital Medicine.