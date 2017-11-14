Rx.Health's RxUniverse Recognized Among Top 15 Medical Solutions of 2017 by MEDICA Jury Panel

Dusseldorf, Germany -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/14/2017 --Rx.Health's RxUniverse was selected as one of the top 15 app-based medical solutions worldwide in advance of the 2017 MEDICA App Competition, organized at the world's leading trade fair for the medical industry. In order to be considered, apps must be novel, solve a large unmet need, scalable across countries and must pass the scrutiny from the conference's jury panel. This year's panel was comprised of nearly a dozen leading healthcare leaders and innovators around the globe.



On Nov. 15, Rx.Health CEO Ed Berde will travel to Dusseldorf, Germany to present at the conference and meet with leaders from health systems, payers and pharma interested in bringing innovation through RxUniverse unique platform approach that can integrate multiple solutions under one workflow.



When asked about this year's inclusion, Berde stated that "It is quite an honor to present at MEDICA. This is further validation for RxUniverse and how it can harness the power of tremendous innovation happening worldwide and transform care by integrating and delivering those solutions to the hands of patients at right time to deliver the right outcomes. Our selection at MEDICA speaks to a global appeal for this platform and we will be looking to further expand on our meaningful partnerships with key international players."



The Conference attracts the world's leading technology and healthcare companies as exhibitors, as Sony Europe, Samsung, and Medtronic Inc. will be in attendance. Focal topics for this year include wearable technology in sports and healthcare, enabling technology for healthcare devices, patient centered IoT solutions, healthcare certification and standards, and disruptive technologies in healthcare.



Rx.Health's nomination comes shortly after an exciting presentation at the American Medical Informatics Association Annual Symposium, which documented RxUniverse's 96th percentile score on the System Usability Scale established by the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services' Usability.gov, a leading resource for user experience, best practices and guidelines serving practitioners in the government and private sectors.



Rx.Health's RxUniverse Platform is changing the model for patient care by allowing practitioners to automate best practices within a health system or payer organization and extend treatment outside of the clinical setting. Rx.Health curates Digital Medicine solutions that are clinically proven to enhance patient outcomes, which in turn lowers costs for health systems as they transition to value-based care. The Platform provides a uniquely intuitive and efficient prescription mechanism built right into a health system's EHR.