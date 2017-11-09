RxUniverse Receives 96th Percentile on Usability Study, Featured at AMIA Annual Symposium

Washington, D.C. -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/09/2017 --Rx.Health's Digital Medicine App-Prescribing Platform, RxUniverse™, received a 96th percentile score on the System Usability Scale established by the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services' Usability.gov, a leading resource for user experience (UX) best practices and guidelines serving practitioners in the government and private sectors. The results were obtained over an eight week study conducted at the Mount Sinai Health System.



The study, which included five clinical sites, aggregated data from care teams across multiple specialties. Clinicians completed the SUS Questionnaire, which measured the success of the RxUniverse™ platform based on usability and learnability. The tool, provided by Usability.gov, managed by the Digital Communications Department of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office, contained 10 predetermined statements which each required a response on how strongly the subject agreed or disagreed with the statement, with a response of 1 representing strong disagreement and a response of 5 indicating the subject strongly agreed with the statement. Clinicians' responses were converted to a 0 to 100 scale as per SUS Guidelines and scored by comparing the results to the provided rating scales. RxUniverse's™ 84.2 score ranked in the 96.2 percentile of usability for technology products. A score of 68 is considered to be an average score across all categories on the System Usability Scale and other health apps considered of respectable usability typically report scores in the 70's.



Research shows that the System Usability Scale provides a reliable measure of usability and user satisfaction. The performance of Rx.Health's RxUniverse™ Platform on this scale, combined with the clinically-proven Digital Medicine apps prescribed by clinicians during the study, provides health systems with a complete solution for engaging validated health technology for their patients.



Sonya Makhni, MD, MBA a physician at the University of Michigan and a graduate of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard Business School, led the study at the Mount Sinai Health System. Dr. Makhni gave an exciting and robust presentation detailing the results of Rx.Health's RxUniverse™ use over the course of the study. The presentation took place during the American Medical Informatics Association's Annual Symposium, the premiere healthcare informatics conference. Dr. Makhni presented RxUniverse's™ impact to health systems in evaluating health tech app quality, specifically, evaluating efficacy, overcoming the lack of peer-review studies, avoiding unsubstantiated claims, and ensuring effectiveness and patient outcome results. Dr. Makhni also presented the effectiveness of Rx.Health's RxUniverse™ platform in the dissemination of interventions to patients, avoiding the burdens placed on patients in adopting Digital Medicine solutions, and ensuring ongoing utilization and visibility into patient health outside of the health system.



Prior to Dr. Makhni's presentation, Ashish Atreja, MD, the Chief Innovation Officer, Medicine at the Mount Sinai Health System, spoke about the impact of the RxUniverse™ study. "AMIA is the perfect event to present the results of the RxUniverse™ study. Mount Sinai Health System is proud to be the first health system in the country where providers can prescribe apps and a high usability score shows the power of a simplified workflow to bring revolutionary tools into the hands of providers and patients," said Dr. Atreja.



Rx.Health's flagship RxUniverse™ platform was created to solve two major complications that have arisen as a result of the rapid proliferation of mobile health apps: (1) the absence of standardization to evaluate digital health solutions, and (2) the inability for providers to ensure that patients adopt the correct recommended solution. For clinicians, the RxUniverse™ Platform creates an ecosystem that promotes evidence-based review of the most effective Digital Medicine. RxUniverse™ is changing the model for patient care by allowing practitioners to extend treatment outside of the clinical setting, which in turn lowers costs for health systems as they transition to value-based care.