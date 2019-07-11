Ryan Belisle, CPA, MBA, Named a Partner at Bright!Tax

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/11/2019 --Ryan Belisle joined Bright!Tax as a lead CPA in 2014, where he manages his practice as leader of the Bright!Tax Belisle Group, comprised of of Ryan Belisle, CPA, Sarah Elena, Assistant, and Dafne Adams, Project Administrator. Previously, Belisle had a successful career in the financial services sector, including stints at global investment Banks JP Morgan and Merrill Lynch.



Belisle has an MBA degree from the University of Denver, as well as a Master's in Economics from Colorado State University. With more than ten years of financial services experience, Ryan is a leading specialist in US tax preparation for US citizens living abroad.



Gregory Dewald, CEO and Founder of Bright!Tax, says, 'At Bright!Tax we only seek out the most talented and qualified individuals, worldwide, in the expat tax realm, and with Ryan we have discovered a perfect synchronicity. Since he joined us, Ryan has been integral to our significant growth as a firm, bringing to bare his keen mind and extensive financial services experience on the business. We are delighted to welcome Ryan as our latest partner, and we look forward to his contributing to many more high-growth years.'



Belisle says, 'I am delighted to have been promoted to partner at Bright!Tax. I've never before had the opportunity to work with such a progressive and forwarding thinking firm. We positively obsess over perfecting every detail of the expat tax filing process, and it's a privilege to be part of the firm's meteoric rise. Expats are without exception interesting, courageous, pioneering folks whom it is always a pleasure to work with. Like many other members of the Bright!Tax family, I'm an expat myself, so I'm uniquely positioned to empathize with and understand the challenges of my clients' situations. And as a new partner, I am thrilled to be able to participate in the firm's forward strategy while continuing to focus on client relationships and building my group's practice.'



With clients in over 190 countries worldwide, Bright!Tax is a multi award-winning, leading provider of US expat tax preparation services to the nine million Americans living overseas.