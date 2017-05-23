Ryan J. Mandel 5K Charity Run

Deerfield Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/23/2017 --Better Addiction Care, a Deerfield Beach-based marketing company focused on promoting best-in-class and nationally-recognized treatment centers, is proud to be a silver sponsor of the first annual Ryan J. Mandel 5K & 1-Mile Walk. The race was held Saturday, May 13, 2017 at Anchor Park in Delray Beach, FL in memory of Ryan Mandel, who died of a heroin overdose last year. More than 300 attended the inaugural event. Not only was Better Addiction Care a sponsor of the event but more than 15 BAC employees participated.



"We are proud to be a part of the Ryan J. Mandel 5K event, which is benefitting the South Florida community that our headquarters is based in," said Shane SantaCroce, CEO of Better Addiction Care. "Ryan, like so many other young people, suffered from the disease of addiction. We hope events like this will only bring exposure to the importance of getting help from the right people and right places."



This race is the first of an annual event that will be once a year in May, the birth month, of Ryan. Ryan worked a 12 Step Program for almost four years and along the way discovered his passion for helping others. All proceeds of this event will be directed to the "RYAN J. MANDEL" Scholarship Fund, which will be available through the non-profit charity, Wayside House in Delray Beach. The scholarship fund will help people get in to treatment who may not have the opportunity to otherwise.



Juliet Ciambrone, Ryan's mom, who is putting on the event and is also a long-time board member at Wayside House in Delray Beach. Adds: "Ryan loved people and helping them. He was always involved in the community and wanted to make it better. Drug abuse is a community issue. We need a community that can find better ways to communicate with struggling addicts and help find solutions."



To learn more about the Ryan J. Mandel 5K & 1-Mile Walk, click here: https://www.ryanjmandel.com.



Better Addiction Care seeks to be the central aggregator of addiction treatment centers, meaning individuals can come to one place and be paired with a facility that matches their therapy needs, addiction requirements, insurance specifications, location parameters, and more. Better Addiction Care specializes in drug and alcohol treatment, mental health and adolescent care, including dual diagnosis care (i.e. anxiety, depression, trauma, and PTSD). Better Addiction Care, which is focused on providing clients with a tailored roadmap to their recovery, is partnered with a network of facilities, offering a variety of programs in different settings. Essentially, that means when an individual calls Better Addiction Care, they are matched with the RIGHT facility for their needs.



