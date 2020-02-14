Ryan Jennings Joins Unruh Turner Burke & Frees

West Chester, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/14/2020 --Unruh Turner Burke & Frees (UTBF) is pleased to announce that Ryan M. Jennings has joined the firm as a partner in the firm's municipal and land use practice groups. Ryan's legal experience and areas of specialization also include appellate and governmental matters, as well as litigation.



A lifelong resident of Chester County, Ryan was recently recognized as a 2019 Main Line Today "Top Lawyer" in Municipal Law. As a graduate of Seton Hall University School of Law, Ryan's legal education and training also included several internships, including serving as a law clerk in the Chester County Court of Common Pleas, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office (Newark, NJ), and at a general practice law firm in Chester County. Prior to joining the firm, Ryan practiced law at a Chester County-based firm where he gained a great depth of experience in practicing municipal law, land development, and civil litigation.



Unruh Turner Burke & Frees has maintained a strong municipal and land use department since the firm was founded in 1990. The firm counsels townships, boroughs, zoning hearing boards and municipal authorities on the wide range of issues confronting these bodies. In addition, they assist clients with navigating the complex zoning, subdivision and land development process, and the many regulations affecting new construction and land development. The firm was named among U.S. News & World Report's "Best Law Firms in America" for 2020, earning a National "Tier 2" ranking in Land Use and Zoning Law and a Metropolitan "Tier 2" ranking for Philadelphia in Land Use and Zoning Law.



UTBF founding partner Ross Unruh commented, "Ryan's extensive municipal and land development experience make him an asset to our firm. His legal acumen, strategic approach, and responsiveness will benefit our clients."



Ryan is an active member of the Chester County Bar Association. He was recently appointed and presently serves on the Bar Association's Board of Directors. Ryan is also a member of the Pennsylvania Bar Association, the American Bar Association, and a Barrister Member of The Honorable John E. Stively, Jr. American Inn of Court.