Ryan Smith Named as New VP and CIO for Intermountain Healthcare

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/04/2020 --Ryan Smith has been selected as Intermountain Healthcare's new vice president and chief information officer (CIO) after an extensive nationwide search following the announcement of Marc Probst's upcoming retirement.



"Ryan is a proven leader who understands and exemplifies Intermountain's mission, vision and values and brings extensive experience in successfully managing complex, dynamic information systems," said Dan Liljenquist, Intermountain's senior vice president and chief strategy officer.



Smith, who previously worked for Intermountain for 19 years from 1994-2013 in information technology leadership roles, said he's excited to return to Intermountain and lead the care transformation information systems team and partner with other Intermountain teams to implement innovative digital, data, and technology platforms and solutions. He starts his new role June 29.



His work will align with Intermountain's strategic goals to deliver extraordinary patient experiences, improve quality, and increase value while facilitating digital consumer transformation and growth.



Smith served as senior vice president and chief information officer at Banner Health in Phoenix, from 2013-2018, where he introduced innovative digital business strategies, supported geographic expansion, and built a highly successful strategic partnership with Cerner, a health information technology company.



Most recently, Smith worked as senior vice president at Health Catalyst in Salt Lake City from 2018-2020, where he advised senior healthcare executives across the country on how to leverage data and technologies to streamline operations, support growth, increase quality, and improve customer experience.



Smith earned a bachelor's degree in computer science from the University of Utah and an MBA-IT management degree from Western Governors University.



