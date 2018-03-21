S A Whitley Builders Partners with BizIQ

Gloucester, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/21/2018 --S A Whitley Builders, a trusted source for building and remodeling in the Gloucester area, is pleased to announced a brand new partnership with BizIQ, a digital marketing company out of Phoenix, Arizona that works with small businesses across North America.



In this new partnership, S A Whitley Builders will work with BizIQ to improve its digital marketing operations and general web presence. BizIQ uses a strategy that relies in part on search engine optimization (SEO), which makes it easier for web users to find companies like S A Whitley Builders when searching for companies through Google and other search engines. Additionally, BizIQ is developing a new company website for the builders, as well as a brand new marketing campaign that includes two blog posts each month and better methods of communication between the company and customers.



This new website developed for S A Whitley Builders by BizIQ places a particular importance on the development of relevant, interesting content. All content on the site is professionally written by trained copywriters. The site also provides several channels through which current and prospective customers can reach out to the company for more information about commercial remodeling in Gloucester, NJ.



"This is an exciting next step for our company to take with our digital marketing efforts," said Steven Whitley, owner of S A Whitley Builders. "We knew we needed to put more of an effort into our digital marketing, and the folks at BizIQ are true professionals in this area. We're looking forward to connecting with new customers, as well as improving our communication with existing clients."



About S A Whitley Builders

S A Whitley Builders was founded in 1987 and provides a wide variety of remodeling services, including bathroom remodels, residential and commercial remodels, flooring and roofing work and much more. For more information, visit http://sawhitleybuilders.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding local search engine optimization, or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit https://biziq.com/.